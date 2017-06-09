Enable being primed for Oaks double at The Curragh on 15th July

The John Gosden-trained daughter of Nathaniel, Enable, is being aimed at the Darley Irish Oaks at The Curragh on 15th July following her victory in the Epsom Oaks last Friday.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner Prince Khalid Abdullah, said: “She has come out of the race really well and John Gosden is very pleased with her and she looks in good form. We will look towards the Irish Oaks now.”

Lord Grimthorpe continued: “She showed a huge amount of class and ran unbelievably well to beat a top-class filly (Rhododendron). We expected a big run from her as we were confident that she would stay so, to that extent, it was not a great surprise. If you win a Classic by five lengths, though, that has got to be very unexpected and is one for the very-pleasant-surprise box.”