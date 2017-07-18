Enable very impressive as she completes the Oaks double at The Curragh

The John Gosden-trainer Enable ran out a highly impressive winner of the Darley Irish Oaks at The Curragh on Saturday as the Prince Khalid Abdullah-owned runner became the 14th filly to complete the Epsom-Curragh Oaks double.

The 2/5f, under jockey Frankie Dettori, followed the pace-setting Bengala, before easily moving into the lead just outside the two-furlong pole.

When the Italian rider asked Enable to make her move, she pulled clear with great ease as the Aidan O’Brien-trained Rain Goddess (7/1) tried in vain to narrow the gap to the race leader. Gosden’s filly increased her lead, and by the furlong pole the race was all over with Enable being eased down before the finishing line for a comfortable five and a half length success. Rain Goddess stayed on for second with 20/1 shot Eziyra from the Dermot Weld stable finishing in third.

Winning trainer John Gosden was full of praise for the daughter of Nathaniel:

“She’s exceptionally good. She did it very well. She quickens and she stays well. We couldn’t be more pleased with her.”

When asked about future plans for the double Oaks winner, the English trainer stated:

“Maybe she’ll take the colts on at some stage, absolutely. She is in the King George in two weeks and we’ll see what we think. She’s in the Yorkshire Oaks and there’s the Arc de Triomphe, so we’ll see. As usual, the horse will always tell you.”

Frankie Dettori also spoke in glowing terms about the winner:

“She’s a very special filly and what a performance, it felt good from the top anyway! She’s a true professional. I think she has probably improved since Epsom. She showed a good turn of foot and put the race to bed.”

Enable is the first filly to complete the English-Irish Oaks double since Snow Fairy seven years ago, and gave winning-owner Prince Khalid Abdullah his third victory in the Irish Oaks following Wemyss Bight (1993) and Bolas (1994).