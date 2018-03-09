Entries for Grade 1 Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse Easter Festival

The Willie Mullins-trained Footpad and Invitation Only, early favourites for the Arkle Chase and the JLT Novices’ Chase at next week’s Cheltenham Festival, head the entry list for the Grade 1 Ryanair Gold Cup on the opening day of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival on Sunday, April 1.

There are 37 entries for the €100,000 event for which the Champion trainer is responsible for 18 as he bids for a first win in the race. Gordon Elliott, who was successful in the race with Réalt Mór in 2013, has 10 entries including his Grade 1-winning mare Shattered Love and the Grade 2 winners Monbeg Notorious, Jury Duty and Dounikos.

Petit Mouchoir is expected to give Footpad most to do in next Tuesday’s Arkle Chase and he has been entered by Henry De Bromhead while Jessica Harrington has nominated her recent Thurles winner Jett and Noel Meade, successful with Road To Respect last year, has Snow Falcon.

There are four entries from Britain with Modus and Movewiththetimes possible runners for Paul Nicholls. Acting Lass and North Hill Harvey could represent trainers Harry Fry and Dan Skelton respectively.

The Fairyhouse Easter Festival will go a long way to determining the destination of this season’s National Hunt trainers’ championship and both Mullins and Elliott will be keen for success in the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle which has attracted an entry of 29 horses.

Mullins looks to hold the strongest hand in the €100,000 event and his contingent of 12 boasts Laurina, an odds-on favourite for next Thursday’s Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and leading juvenile hurdler Stormy Ireland. Lackaneen Leader heads a trio of entries from Gordon Elliott while High School Days and Alletrix have been entered by Henry De Bromhead and Jessica Harrington respectively.

There are six entries from British-based trainers with Nicky Henderson entering both Countister and Dame De Compagnie. Fergal O’Brien has Cap Soleil entered while Dan Skelton, Emma Lavelle and Anthony Honeyball have entered Momella, Woolstone One and Midnight Tune respectively.