Epsom Derby second Cliffs Of Moher to face Churchill’s conqueror in Coral-Eclipse

Aidan O’Brien’s Cliffs Of Moher who finished second to his now retired stable companion Wings Of Eagles in the Investec Epsom Derby at the beginning of June is among nine horse declared for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown tomorrow.

Among his main rivals will be the Richard Hannon-trained Barney Roy, who was runner-up to Churchill in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, but reversed the form with the Ballydoyle horse when winning the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot at the end of June, and will step up to a mile and a quarter for the first time this weekend.

Cliffs Of Moher is likely to be joined in the race by Taj Mahal, a likely pacemaker for him.

Martyn Meade saddles Eminent, who placed sixth in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before finishing fourth in the Epsom Derby, with Silvestre de Sousa takes over in the saddle from Jim Crowley.

David Simcock pair of Desert Encounter and Lightning Spear, Roger Charlton’s Decorated Knight, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses, and Sylvester Kirk’s Salouen complete the field.