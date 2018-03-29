Fairyhouse Easter Festival – Shattered Love bids to win Ryanair Gold Cup for Michael O’Leary

Cheltenham Festival winner Shattered Love is among the 15 acceptors for the Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase on Day 1 of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival on Sunday.

The brilliant winner of the JLT Novices’ Chase will be one of a strong Gordon Elliott team at the three-day festival, with the Co. Meath-based handler currently leading his great rival Willie Mullins by €521,626 in the race to be crowned champion trainer.

The Storyteller, another among Elliott’s eight winners at the Cheltenham Festival, is also in the running to represent the season’s leading trainer in the €100,000 opening day feature. In all, he has left five in the race while Mullins can choose from eight that includes Al Boum Photo, course winner Saturnas and recent winners Some Neck and Up For Review.

Henry De Bromhead could well be represented by his Cheltenham Festival Arkle Novices’ Chase third, Petit Mouchoir while Noel Meade has left in Snow Falcon, third in the Grade 1 Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase over this course and distance last December.

Cheltenham Festival form will again be put to the test in the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final with Laurina, so impressive in the Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, among the 14 standing their ground. She features among an entry of six for Willie Mullins while Momella and Woolstone One could yet carry the hopes of British trainers Dan Skelton and Emma Lavelle respectively. Lackaneen Leader completed a hat-trick of wins when taking the Grade 3 Kerry Group EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle at Limerick last week and is Gordon Elliott’s only remaining entry.

A third prize of €100,000 on Easter Sunday is available in the Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper and 37 horses remain in the race. Jessica Harrington was successful with subsequent Grade 2 winning hurdler Forge Meadow two years ago and her impressive Leopardstown winner Sizing Pottsie and Gordon Elliott’s promising Cork scorer Black Tears head the entries.