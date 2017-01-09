Faugheen, Annie Power & Petit Mouchoir may meet in BHP Irish Champion Hurdle

Faugheen, Annie Power and recent Leopardstown winner Petit Mouchoir feature among the ten entries for the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday, January 29th.

In all, Willie Mullins is responsible for seven entries in the €110,000 event with Faugheen, absent since his 15-length success in this race last year and Annie Power who hasn’t run since winning by 18 lengths at Aintree in April, leading his team.

The Champion Trainer has also entered Clondaw Warrior, second to his stable companion Vroum Vroum Mag in the Grade 1 Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle, and Nichols Canyon who was second to Petit Mouchoir in the Grade 1 Ryanair Hurdle at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Footpad, fourth in that race, is also among Mullins’ entry which is completed by Diakali and Ivan Grozny as he bids to win the race for the seventh year running.

Petit Mouchoir, trained by Henry de Bromhead, could hardly have been a more impressive winner at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival and he looks to head the challenge to the Mullins battalion along with the Gordon Elliott-trained Apple’s Jade who brought Vroum Vroum Mag’s winning streak to an end in the Grade 1 Bar One Racing Hatton´s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in early December. The early line-up is completed by Ivanovich Gorbatov, trained by Joseph O’Brien, who was third behind Petit Mouchoir at the Christmas.

An intriguing rematch between the Mullins-trained Min and Henry de Bromhead’s Identity Thief could be on the cards in the Grade 1 Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase on BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle Day. The pair met in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase but unfortunately Identity Thief was pulled-up after just five fences and hopes would be high that they could clash again at Leopardstown at the end of the month.

Mullins has made six of the 11 entries for the €90,000 contest and could also be represented by the mare Listen Dear who is unbeaten in three starts over fences. As he seeks a third successive victory in the race, the Closutton trainer has also entered Yorkhill, American Tom, Bleu Et Rouge and Royal Caviar who have all made winning starts to their chasing careers in recent weeks.

Along with Identity Thief, Henry de Bromhead has also entered Some Plan who made a winning start over fences at Punchestown in October but who fell two fences from home when in contention for a Grade 2 at Cheltenham the following month. Noel Meade’s Road To Respect and the Mouse Morris-trained Baily Cloud finished third and fourth respectively behind Min at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival and they have also been given entries along with the Gordon Elliott-trained Ball D’Arc.