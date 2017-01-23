Faugheen Can Regain Crown in Champion Hurdle

Willie Mullins gave his strongest clue yet that Faugheen was on course to try and regain his crown in the Champion Hurdle in March in the feature race on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 2015 winner has not been seen since he scored in the Irish Champion Hurdle 12 months ago and he could be set for his long-awaited return to the racecourse in that very same race later this month at Leopardstown.

PA Racing via Twitter

If everything goes to plan at the Irish track, the quotes of 9/4 which are currently available on the Mullins’ superstar would long disappear therefore he should be backed for Festival glory again before his return to action.

The reports on the horse racing forum OLBG all indicate positive vibes from Mullins’ yard. If Faugheen has recovered from the injury he suffered last February, it is likely to mean that last year’s winner of the Champion Hurdle, Annie Power, will run in alternative race to her stablemate. Both horses are owned by Rich Ricci and only very rarely are two of his runners pitted against each other. The Stayers’ Hurdle on Thursday is an option for the mare, a race she finished second in during the 2015 Festival, while the Mares’ Hurdle on day one is also an option.

The Champion Hurdle this year does not look as strong as previous years therefore if Faugheen is anything near his best again, he will take some stopping. The nine-year-old has only once been beaten under rules and that came on his seasonal reappearance at Punchestown when his stablemate Nichols Canyon got the better of him by a length.

With Annie Power likely to be running elsewhere, Faugheen’s nearest rival in the betting is Yanworth. Alan King’s horse would probably have been more suited to stepping up to 3m this season and that was the plan at the start of the campaign. However, with Unowhatimeanharry’s success in the 3m division this season, a horse also owned by JP McManus, King has been instructed to prepare his horse for the Champion Hurdle.

Kempton Park via Twitter

Yanworth was the well-backed favourite for last season’s Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle where he could only come home second behind Yorkhill. He has had two wins from two so far this season but has failed to look impressive in either of the outings. He only got the better of Lil Rockerfeller by less than a length in the Ascot Hurdle back in November, while a month later he landed the Christmas Hurdle which included The New One and My Tent or Yours, two horses who now look past their best.

The biggest challenge to Faugheen may well come from Petit Mouchoir who is trained by Henry De Bromhead. He won the Grade One Ryan Air Hurdle at Leopardstown recently. The problem for backers of the horse though is that he is prone to making the odd jumping error when the pace steps up as we saw in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle earlier in the season.

The market support recently and vibes coming from Mullins’ yard all suggest Faugheen is fully recovered therefore it is hard to look past the superstar to regain his crown and cement his place in Cheltenham Festival history.