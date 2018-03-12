Five things lads need to know before going to Cheltenham

One of the biggest and most famous horse racing festivals is almost underway as Cheltenham 2018 begins its four-day event very soon. With numerous betting options, thousands are expected to attend and place their bets on the likely winners in the hopes of making it big. Part of this large crowd will be made up of Irish fans who come to support the best, especially since the Festival coincides with St Patrick’s Day.

If Paddy Power were to do a Lad’s Day at the races, it would be a well thought out and celebratory event. The lads would be dressed to impress in the finest coloured suits with elaborately styled hats as The Festival is a fantastic opportunity for lads to put their gambling skills to the test.

Before heading off to the Festival, it’s important to do research on who the bookies’ favourites and learn what’s going on behind the scenes. An example is Faugheen who has managed to get punters talking, especially after taking a 665 day break due to an unfortunate injury. He looked to be one of the most dominating horses of recent times. His final performance right before his accident was a stunning 15 length victory over Artic Fire at Leopardstown. This puts Faugheen in the mix with the best in the history books as if it weren’t for the injury, he could have been a multiple champion hurdle winner. With Paddy Power odds currently at 2/1 for Faugheen winning in the Champions Hurdle, he has managed to generate a lot of buzz.

It isn’t just the horses to be on the look-out for, the jockeys have an important part to play at the Festival. Ruby Walsh is a jockey who possesses considerable talent: he has 56 Cheltenham festival victories and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Unfortunately for Walsh, he broke his leg at the start of the season and is only just returning to saddle. This doesn’t bode well for his odds of winning again this year. However, Ruby will be riding the short priced favourite Getabird which is Paddy Power’s current favourite with odds of 11/8 which does offer the chance for success.

Davy Russell is another name to listen out for this year, bookies have him as stiff competition for Ruby Walsh. He’ll be riding Presenting Percy in the RSA chase and it looks like he has a very good chance of a victory. Presenting Percy is considered to be in top class and will be racing at his absolute best.

With all that in mind, if Paddy Power ended up doing a Lad’s Day at the races it would go something like this: