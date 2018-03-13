Footpad impressive in Racing Post Arkle win

Odds-on favourite Footpad, the mount of Ruby Walsh, was an impressive winner of the five-runner Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase over 2 miles, the second race on Day One of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained runner was given a patient ride in third position by Walsh as both Petit Mouchoir (4/1) and Saint Calvados (11/4) took each other on when cutting out the early running. The only major scare for backers of the hot favourite was when he made a serious error at the sixth fence but the mistake didn’t seem to affect Footpad.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Petit Mouchoir went on as Saint Calvados faded but Walsh’s mount was cruising behind him. As the two Irish runners entered the straight Footpad took up the running and comfortably cleared the last two fences to record a comfortable 14 length victory from the running-on Brain Power (12/1). The Davy Russell-ridden Petit Mouchoir was a further three-quarters of a length back in third with Saint Calvados fourth.