Galway Races – Monday’s results and statistics

It was a busy night at Ballybrit with nearly 20,000 people at the Galway races, we have all the results and statistics from an evening the bookies won.

ATTENDANCE

2017: 19,663

2016: 18,851

Increase of 812 people on 2016

BOOKMAKERS

2017: €1,080,234

2016: €1,063, 444

Increase of €16,790 on 2016

TOTE

2017: €877,359

2016: €862,306

Increase of €15,053 on 2016