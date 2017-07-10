Get ready for the 148th Galway Races Summer Festival

The iconic 148th Galway Races Summer Festival over seven days will run from Monday 31st July to Sunday 6th August inclusive this year, with 150,000 patrons expected to attend.

With fifty-two races, each day offers a minimum prize fund of €100,000 for the feature race. The overall prize fund has been increased by €123,000 on last year’s Festival.

First race on Monday is at 5.20pm with a host of local businesses continuing their association with the Galway Races Summer Festival. Sponsors on the day include The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Galway Bay Hotel, Claregalway Hotel, Clayton Hotel Galway, Easyfix, McGettigan’s and Eventus, while The Connacht Hotel once again sponsor the feature race of the evening, the €100,000 Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders Handicap.

Situated beside the Killanin Stand, the new Festival Village will offer racegoers craft beer, a shopping village, big screen to watch the racing, betting facilities and live music all week with resident DJ’s and local bands.

Colm Quinn BMW Athlone and Galway is the title sponsor on Tuesday evening with first race off at 5.20pm, with the feature race being The Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap of €120,000.

Tote Ireland will sponsor Wednesday’s card, with the feature race the Tote.com Galway Plate now worth €250,000.

Guinness are once again title sponsors on Thursday and Friday with the Guinness Galway Hurdle, worth an impressive €300,000, a race that draws huge attention on the day traditionally referred to as Ladies Day. Friday features the Guinness Handicap valued at €100,000.

The tote.com Galway Plate and the Guinness Galway Hurdle will undoubtedly be the most hotly contested handicaps of the summer racing season, attracting the top National Hunt horses in Ireland and the UK.

Saturday’s feature race has a new sponsor with Galway Shopping Centre sponsoring the handicap hurdle worth €100,000. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature family entertainment with Sunday also hosting the fun and colourful Mad Hatters Competition, very popular with our race goers and young children, generously sponsored by Ireland West Airport Knock.

The leading trainer award at Galway Races Summer Festival is once again sponsored by Chanelle Veterinary, Ireland’s leading veterinary supplier and manufacturer of veterinary pharmaceuticals, won last year by Willie Mullins. Rooney’s sponsor the leading jockey award, with an individual prize being handed out to the week’s leading flat and national hunt riders, while the fund for the best turned out prize awarded at the beginning of every race, is backed by Paddy Power bookmakers.

With only a few weeks to go to the Galway Races Summer Festival that takes place Monday 31st July to Sunday 6th August, Galway Racecourse have announced details of a special opening ceremony. On Monday 31st July race goers will be treated to a special opening ceremony called ‘Gather Your Tribe’ in the City of the Tribes, Galway. Racegoers will be warmly greeted by vibrant tribal drummers at the two main entrances. Guests can then make their way to the parade ring before the horses arrive for the first race to witness a very special performance by the Galway Tenors, Frank Naughton, Sean Costello and Alan Greaney. You won’t want to miss this!

Commenting on the event, Michael Moloney General Manager of Galway Racecourse said “we’ve such a devotion of supporters, both old and new that this year we wanted to create a special welcome for them on our opening day. We hope people enjoy the opening ceremony, I know we’re looking forward to it”.

