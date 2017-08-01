Goodwood racing news – Winter to try 10 furlongs as Order Of St George misses Big Orange rematch

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Winter will step up to 10 furlongs for the first time in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on August 3rd.

The filly has won the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes already this season.

Her trainer is hopeful the grey daughter of Galileo will get the trip, saying:

“Looking at her performances at Newmarket and The Curragh, and even Ascot, you would think it (distance) should be in her compass. We are looking forward to seeing her run over a mile and quarter.”

The Ballydoyle handler has confirmed that the eagerly-awaited rematch between Big Orange and Order Of St George in the Qatar Goodwood Cup is off the agenda, stating:

“The plan is to go there with US Army Ranger, and Order Of St George will probably not be running in the race. He’s having a little bit of a midsummer break and he’ll probably have a prep run for the Irish St Leger, then an autumn campaign.”

Meanwhile Churchill will aim to get back on track in the Qatar Sussex Stakes, having finished only fourth behind Barney Roy, beaten four and a half lengths, at Royal Ascot in June.

He is likely to face the Richard Fahey-trained Ribchester, an impressive winner of the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, in the Glorious Goodwood race on August 2nd.