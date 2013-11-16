Grand National 2018 Betting Tips

Whenever the horses are sent out to the fields to run, people are given yet another chance to make good money and enlarge their pockets.

The 2017 Grand National horse racing has come and gone, and the 2018 edition will soon be here. While some people made good returns on their bets in this year’s race, there are even more opportunities for others to also benefit from the upcoming race. However, anyone who would like to do this must know the rudiments of horse racing betting.

One of the cardinal points is that not every race is worth betting on, at least from your angle. When you have a card of races, choose the one you are most sure of and leave the others. You should also set a budget before setting out. When going, only go with the amount you set for the bet, and stop betting once this is exhausted.

When the Grand National returns next year, more than 1/4 of the entire adult population of the UK will be wagering on different horses in different markets. But the most popular market is obviously the win and loss type.

This is actually one of the most unpredictable races ever witnessed. This is because there have been a lot of horses placed at 100/1 by the bookmakers that ended up triumphing. However, there are some well-known statistics and trends that professionals use to determine the horses that are expected to do very well in the big races. These are the trends upon which your predictions for the Grand National horse race should hinge, and they should not be based on the names and looks of the horses alone.

The List of Some Bookmakers and Their Predictions for the 2018 Horses

One of the horses that are expected to do well in the race of next year is the Native River. This horse has done some great things in the past. He is a past winner of the Welsh National and the Hennessy Gold Cup too. Because of this, the PaddyPower bookmaking site is placing him at the odds of 20-1 to win the next year’s race.

Blaklion is another horse many people believe will do well come 2018. Many people were impressed by the race that he has run last year at the Grand National. He did not get the ultimate prize at the end of it. But Betfair is placing him at 25-1 to win next year.

Minella Rocco is also among those expected to light up the event next year. He may not be very popular like other horses. But he gave a very good account of himself and ended up winning the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup. Betfair also handed him 25-1 odds to win at the Grand National next year.

Our Duke is another amazing horse in this category that will be gracing the event next year. He has an Irish National Trophy in his coffers. So, if he wins the race next year, it wouldn’t be out of place. According to Bet365, he will win this prize at 25-1.

Cause of Causes is one of the most prolific here. He has won at the Cheltenham Festival three times. Of course, no bad horse can achieve that. Last year, he also ended up as a runner-up at the Grand National. So, next year, he will be looking to give something good. With Betfair, his chances are 33-1.