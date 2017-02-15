Heartbreak City likely to run next in Dubai

Tony Martin’s Heartbreak City is likely to revert to the Flat for a tilt at the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan.

The Ebor winner came within a head of Melbourne Cup glory in November last and was unsurprisingly a hot favourite when switched back to hurdles for the valuable Coral.ie Hurdle at Leopardstown in January.

While he ultimately came up short in that race, he was not disgraced in finishing a close-up eighth and his trainer is happy to let his charge return to the jumping game at some stage.

The Summerhill handler, however, is currently favouring an appearance on Dubai World Cup night on March 25th as the seven year old’s next appearance.

Martin said: “He’s good – I there’ s not a bother on him. We’ll see where we are in a week or so, but I’d say Dubai is a fair possibility. That’s probably where we’ll go. He jumped well and ran a good enough race in Leopardstown, so we could go back over hurdles as well. The owners like their National Hunt racing, so the plan is to mix it.”