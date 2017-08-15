High Quality Contenders line up for Longines Irish Champion Trials Weekend at the Curragh

Awesome August at the Curragh continues this weekend with a major two-day trials meeting taking place on Saturday and Sunday ahead of Longines Irish Champions Weekend next month.

The first two home from last year’s Comer Group International Irish St Leger could both meet again in this Saturday’s Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial with Wicklow Brave one of eight possible runners in the race for trainer Willie Mullins and Order Of St George likely to spearhead Aidan O’Brien’s challenge in the race which has attracted 22 entries also including Joseph O’Brien’s promising three-year-old, Rekindling.

On Sunday the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes, Breast Cancer Research Debutante Stakes and the Qatar Airways Royal Whip Stakes are all free entry races for Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Royal Ascot winner September may well look to extend her unbeaten record in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes, while in the Futurity Stakes trainer Jim Bolger will rely on the talented Theobald in a bid to win the race for a seventh time. The Ger Lyons-trained two-time winner Camelback and Michael O’Callaghan’s I Am Power are notable inclusions in the Futurity Stakes alongside eight Aidan O’Brien-trained entries.

“It is a big weekend at the Curragh and we are looking forward to it,” O’Brien said. “There’s nothing written in stone just yet and we’ll have a look at things like the ground and how the horses work later in the week but September and Happily would definitely be possible runners in the Debutante Stakes. September hasn’t run since Royal Ascot but she seems in good form and we’ve been happy with her. We were delighted with Happily at Leopardstown and we think she has come out of the race well.”

“All the horses we left in the Futurity Stakes are possibles at this stage and we’ll have a look at it later in the week. The Irish St Leger Trial on Saturday is the race we are looking at for Order Of St George at the moment. He’s back after a break and he wouldn’t mind it too much if the ground even got a bit on on the slow side.”

Ken Condon’s stable star Success Days is likely to be back for the Qatar Airways Royal Whip Stakes which he won last year with recent Leopardstown winner, Moonlight Magic, and 2014 Irish Champion Stakes winner, The Grey Gatsby also included in what should be a fascinating renewal of the Group 3 contest.