Highest price yearling 2017 – Godolphin outbids Coolmore at 4 million guineas

Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation beat Coolmore to the post with the highest fee paid for a yearling anywhere in the world this year when going to 4,000,000 guineas for a daughter of Galileo on the final day of the Book One sale at Tattersalls.

Coolmore’s MV Magnier, son of the operations supremo John, and trainer John Gosden, on behalf of Sheikh Mohammed, went head to head in pursuit of the filly, who is set to be named Gloam, and is out of Dank, winner of the Beverly D. Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf in 2013.

Not since Al Naamah was purchased for 5,000,000gns in 2013 has a yearling filly gone for such a figure.

Gosden said: “She is from a proper owner-breeder and was clearly an obvious one to go for, and obviously lots of people wanted her; fillies do have both racing and breeding options. She is an outstanding filly and to produce one like her – particularly a first foal – is an incredible achievement, it is not easy to do.”

Tattersalls this week has seen a serious thawing in the frosty relationship between racing’s two superpowers, with Godolphin buying a number of horses by the Coolmore stallion Galileo, and then the Co. Tipperary-based outfit reciprocating by buying a yearling by the Godolphin stallion Dubawi.

In recent years Coolmore has totally dominated on the racecourse through its Ballydoyle training operation headed by Aidan O’Brien leaving Godolphin trailing in their wake.