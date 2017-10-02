Highland Reel has option of QIPCO British Champion Stakes or Breeders’ Cup

Aidan O’Brien confirmed on Sunday that Highland Reel is not a definite runner in the Breeders’ Cup at the end of October.

The Ballydoyle handler stated that the well-travelled five year old colt has the option of running in the QIPCO British Champion Stakes at Ascot, or heading to America.

Highland Reel, a winner of the Coronation Cup at Epsom and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot this year, was ruled out of yesterday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, a race in which he was runner-up in 2016, due to the soft ground at Chantilly.

Highland Reel was beaten almost 10 lengths by Enable on his most recent start in the King George at Ascot. The John Gosden-trained filly went on to win France’s showpiece Group 1 the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.