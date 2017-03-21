Horse racing news – List of Irish runners set to run at Dubai World Cup

The Aidan O’Brien trained Highland Reel and Seventh Heaven will be among the last batch of horses to arrive for the world’s richest raceday in Dubai.

They are scheduled to land from Ireland early today, Tuesday, as part of the trainer’s nine-strong team, the largest ever to represent Ballydoyle at the meeting. The squad will observe the usual 48 hours’ quarantine before appearing in public on Thursday morning.

Other O’Brien contenders for Saturday are Washington DC in the Al Quoz Sprint, Kingfisher for the Dubai Gold Cup. Long Island Sound, Deauville and Cougar Mountain are entered for the nine-furlong Dubai Turf.

Meanwhile, Tony Martin’s Heartbreak City cantered in the quarantine area track on Monday. The horse’s track rider Jamie Heavey said: “He has been here three weeks and I have been helping out with his track work. He has made good progress in his time here.

“His summer coat is starting come through with the good weather here compared to Ireland at this time of year, so that is a good sign of his wellbeing. Tadhg O’Shea has been riding him in his faster gallops and has been happy with him also. His trainer Tony Martin gets here on Wednesday.” Heartbreak City is expected to run in the Group 2 US$1m Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, 3,200m (Turf) on Saturday.