Huge prize money available during 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival

The 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival which got underway last week, with many horses flying into the Emirate from around the globe, has large prize money which makes it a huge attraction for any owner or trainer.

The minimum purse for a Dubai World Cup Carnival Handicap stands at $100,000 while the Dubai World Cup day Al Quoz Sprint has been increased in distance from 1,000m to 1,200m (5 to 6 furlongs) and replaces the Dubai Golden Shaheen as the UAE leg of the Global Sprint Challenge. You can check out online betting portals for the latest odds on this years races.

The $1m turf sprint now represents the culmination of a newly-implemented 1,200m (6 furlongs) turf division featuring five key Dubai World Cup Carnival handicaps and including the new $200,000 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint on Super Saturday.

Trainers opting for the 1,000m turf dash still have the option of three handicap races before the running of the Group 3 $175,000 Meydan Sprint held on Thursday February 16.

The 1,200m turf campaign runs alongside the dirt programme over the same trip with those following a campaign benefitting from five build-up races including the Group 3 $200,000 Mahab Al Shimaal on Super Saturday prior to the Group 1 $2m Dubai Golden Shaheen on Dubai World Cup day.

Prize money across the Dubai World Cup Carnival has been increased by $467,500 over the ten meetings up to and including Super Saturday.

In other changes the Curlin Handicap, a 2,000m dirt race used as prep for the 2016 Dubai World Cup by this year’s winner, California Chrome, has now been upgraded to a Listed contest.

Among the stayers’ divisions, the 2,810m turf handicap, previously held in the first week of February, has been brought forward to the second Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting in January and a new 3,200m handicap inserted into the programme in its stead, giving trainers the option of prepping for the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup held over the same trip on Dubai World Cup day or targeting the 2,810m Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy on Thursday February 23.