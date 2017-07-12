Initial entry of 67 horses for The Comer Group International Irish St Leger at The Curragh

The Comer Group International Irish St Leger at The Curragh is the feature event at The Curragh on Sunday, September 10th, the second day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, and can boast an initial entry of 67 horses, an increase of 15 on 2016.

The Willie Mullins-trained Wicklow Brave readily easily for Aidan O’Brien’s Order Of St George – second in the recent Gold Cup at Royal Ascot – in this race last year and the pair head the entries for the final classic of the season, a race worth €500,000 for the first time. Mullins has also entered Max Dynamite, runner-up in the Melbourne Cup in 2015.

Other notable Irish entries include Ballydoyle’s Idaho (winner of the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot), Capri, Venice Beach, Yucatan and Douglas Macarthur while Torcedor, unbeaten in two starts since joining Jessica Harrington, Jim Bolger’s Twilight Payment and the John Oxx-trained Naughty Or Nice also stand out.

Iraklion, fourth in the Group 2 Comer Group International Oleander-Rennen at Hoppegarten earlier this season, has been entered by German trainer Christian Sprengel, while the Andre Fabre-trained Waldgeist, successful in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud last October, could carry the hopes of France.

There is a strong British representation of 28 entries which compares favourably to 16 last year and 13 in 2015. Dartmouth, who edged out Simple Verse to win the Group 2 Yorkshire Cup earlier in the season, could again cross paths at The Curragh. Big Orange, trained by Michael Bell, was a good winner of the Gold Cup as Royal Ascot, while the progressive Frontiersman has been entered by Charlie Appleby. Harbour Law, last season’s Doncaster St Leger winner, may represent Laura Mongan.