International Stars Jet in for Opening $1m Dubai World Cup Carnival Night

The 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival gets underway at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday evening when the locally-trained Le Bernardin, ridden by Irish jockey Tadhg O’Shea, will bid to become the first horse to win the US$250,000 Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge R1 race twice.

Some of the world’s top race horses are wintering in Dubai to contest for a share of the US$10,925,000 prize money offered across the ten Dubai World Cup Carnival meetings held prior to the Dubai World Cup on Saturday March 25th.

Both the Thoroughbred and Purebred Arabian Al Maktoum Challenges are over 1,600m (1 mile), on Meydan’s dirt surface, and the Thoroughbred race has attracted a quality field of ten.

Trained by Ali Rashid Al Rayhi, last year’s victor, Le Bernardin has the opportunity to become the first dual winner from his great draw in one.

Although this year he arrives on the back of a defeat, having finished fourth, under a penalty, in the Listed Dubai Creek Mile – a race he won last season.

“He ran well enough on his reappearance and is delighting us at home,” said O’Shea. “We actually had a poor draw last year but this time we have a great one which is a real bonus. We are very pleased with his preparation and expect a big run in what looks a hot race.”

That Dubai Creek Mile was won this season by Fitzgerald, trained by Ahmad bin Harmash, who is among the most improved horses in the UAE this season.

“He has won his last two starts well and again takes a step up in class,” said Bin Harmash. “He has continued to work well and deserves to take his chance. We will find out how much he has improved in the process.”

Antonio Fresu maintains the partnership after their emphatic Dubai Creek Mile success.

Third in that race was Cool Cowboy who filled the same berth in last season’s Group 2 Godolphin Mile for Doug Watson. He will be ridden by Sam Hitchcott with stable jockey, Pat Dobbs, electing to partner stable companion, Polar River.

Winner of both the UAE 1000 Guineas and Oaks last season, The Irishman’s mount was then second in the UAE Derby but was well beaten in fourth on her course and distance return this season. However, Watson, whose string is in fine form, does not appear perturbed.

“She needed that first run when she was carrying a penalty and has been working very nicely since,” said the Watson who is UAE Champion Trainer.

“Obviously she is taking on older colts and geldings but she receives weight this time and should make a bold show.