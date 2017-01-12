Ireland’s Moviesta and Wild Dude bid for Listed Dubawi Stakes at Meydan

Ireland will be doubly represented amidst an International field in the Listed Dubawi Stakes at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday.

The Eddie Lynam-trained Moviesta will be joined by Wild Dude, saddled by Mick Halford in the 1,200m (6f) $175,000 race on Day 2 of the 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival.

Irish Champion Flat Jockey Pat Smullen will take the mount on Wild Dude, who is having just his second start for the trainer. He was a dual Grade 1 winner in the USA for previous handler, Jerry Hollendorfer.

“He is an exciting addition to our team as he is a real dirt horse,” said Halford. “We ran him in Korea in September but he just did not act on the deep sand there but Meydan should be much more to his liking and he seems in good form.”

Billy Lee will partner the part Harry Redknapp-owned Moviesta in Thursday’s main event at the UAE’s principal racetrack.

The ever popular Reynaldothewizard will be in the race as he bids to win a third consecutive Dubawi Stakes crown. Now an evergreen eleven years old, the Zabeel Stables inmate won the race in 2015 and the equivalent contest, a conditions race which was then called the Meydan Golf Trophy in 2013, so he is technically seeking a remarkable fourth win in the race.

Regular pilot and stable jockey, Richard Mullen is in the saddle on what will be the horse’s first outing since Dubai World Cup night, a pattern that proved successful last year.

Second to Reynaldothewizard in this race two years ago, Muarrab, was also second on his 2016-17 seasonal debut when under a penalty over this 1,200m course and distance. Yet he is not penalised this time and looks sure to run a big race under the owner’s new retained jockey, Jim Crowley.

Muarrab chased home the Doug Watson-trained My Catch on his seasonal return and the UAE Champion Trainer saddles a big danger here in the shape of Desert Force.

Ultra impressive in winning each of his two most recent outings, both at Meydan but over 1,400m (7f), he did win a 1,200m (6f) maiden at Newbury as a juvenile in 2014.

Macau’s The Happy Prince was an excellent second on turf, just last week but carries a penalty, while the field is completed by Mubtaghaa, like Muarrab trained by Al Mheiri.