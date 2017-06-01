Irish Champion Jockey Pat Smullen bids for back-to-back Epsom Derby wins

Ireland’s Champion Flat Jockey, Pat Smullen, will ride Khalidi in the Investec Derby on Saturday as the jockey attempts to become an Epsom hero for the second year in a row.

Smullen won Britain’s premier Classic last June aboard Harzand for Dermot Weld and will try to repeat the feat with the John Gosden-trained Khalidi. His mount was supplemented for the race when he won the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood.

The jockey told the Irish Times: “He broke the track record at Goodwood and they’ve paid a lot of money to supplement him so they must be happy with him. It looks an open year and worth taking a shot. It’s about whatever steps up on the day. It will be a big field and a hassle-free run through the race will be a big help.”