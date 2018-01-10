Irish Champion still the aim for superstar hurdler Faugheen

Willie Mullins has confirmed that the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown next month is still very much on the agenda for Faugheen.

The Mullins stable star was disappointing over Christmas when tailed off in the Ryanair Hurdle and the Clonsutton handler hasn’t yet found a reason for the disappointing performance.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle winner did impress in a light workout last Monday though and the aim is to run the injury prone thoroughbred in the feature at Leopardstown in a months’ time before returning to Cheltenham in March.

“The Irish Champion Hurdle wasn’t there before, but it’s come back on the radar with what I’ve seen on Monday morning.

“I was very taken with the canter and our vet checked him over immediately afterwards and said he was fine.

“During the week it looks like I’ll be able to put him back into full work, Mullins told the Irish Times.

As well as giving an update on Faugheen, the champion trainer also confirmed that Yorkhill will take a drop back in trip for his next outing after being terribly disappointing in the 3-mile Leopardstown Chase while Limini is likely to be out for the rest of the season due to ongoing niggly issues.