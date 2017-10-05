Irish Eventing Team for this week’s Military Boekelo Nations Cup

Ireland’s Eventing High Performance Manager, Sally Corscadden has announced the Irish Eventing Team for Boekelo CCI 3* Nations Cup which begins on Wednesday with the first horse Inspection, followed by dressage on both Thursday and Friday, Cross Country on Saturday and the final Showjumping phase on Sunday.

The CCIO3* will see 13 countries compete in the Nations Cup with athletes from 17 countries competing individually. Ireland has 4 riders travelling to Boekelo with 6 horses.

The Irish Eventing Nations Cup team is:

Declan Cullen with Seavaghan Ash (ISH).

Michelle Kenny and RLE Aspe (HOLST).

Austin O’Connor with Kilpatrick Knight (ISH)(TIH).

Sam Watson and Imperial Sky (ISH)(TIH).

Sam Watson will also compete individually with Ardagh Highlight (ISH) and Austin O’Connor will compete individually with Lucky Contender (ISH).

Speaking ahead of the competition Irish High Performance Manager Sally Corscadden said:

“We always look forward to the Nations Cup at Boekelo as it is the only one run over the long format. It provides a great opportunity to try new combinations on a team with future championships in mind. This will be the first time Michelle Kenny (a former Junior and Young Rider team member) and Declan Cullen have the opportunity to compete on a Senior Nations Cup team, however they will be well supported by the experienced campaigners Austin O’Connor and Sam Watson.”