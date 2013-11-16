Irish horses entered in Group 1 races in Japan

Irish Champion flat trainer Aidan O’Brien accounts for five of the overseas entries for the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, a Group 1 race for fillies and mares over 2,200m (1m 3f), at Kyoto Racecourse in Japan on November 12th. His five fillies are Hydrangea, Rain Goddess, Rhododendron, Seventh Heaven and the multiple Group 1 winner Winter.

Ireland accounted for an initial 12 of the overseas horses nominated for the Group 1 Mile Championship for three year olds and upwards, also at Kyoto Racecourse, the following weekend, November 19th.

All but one of the horses, the Willie Mullins-trained Riven Light, comes from the Aidan O’Brien stables at Ballydoyle. O’Brien’s nominated horses are Lancaster Bomber, Sir John Lavery, Spirit Of Valour, War Decree, Whitecliffsofdover, Hydrangea, Rain Goddess, Rhododendron, Roly Poly, Long Island Sound, and Cougar Mountain.

Mullins’ charge, Riven Light, the 5 year-old Raven’s Pass gelding, was unfortunately injured in the Group 1 Caulfield Stakes in Australia last weekend, and as a result will not now make the trip to Japan.

Willie Mullins’ dual-purpose performer finished seventh of 11 in the Group One Ladbrokes Stakes last Saturday, beaten less than five lengths, and had been entered in the Cox Plate.

It has yet to be confirmed if any of the Aidan O’Brien runners will make the long trip to Japan in November.