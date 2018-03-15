“It has been great day and the horses are flying” – Gordon Elliott on his Cheltenham treble

Gigginstown House Stud’s Shattered Love (4/1) made full use of the seven-pound mares’ weight allowance as she got a Gordon Elliott treble underway when winning the Grade 1 JLT Novices’ Chase by a comfortable seven lengths on St. Patrick’s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Yeats mare hit the final fence hard, but recovered well under Jack Kennedy, winning his third race of the week, to record her trainer Elliott’s fourth success of The Festival 2018.

Nicky Henderson’s Terrefort, the 3/1 favourite, was second with Gary Moore’s Benatar (10/1) a further five lengths behind in third in the day’s opening race.

Describing the winner, her trainer Gordon Elliott said:

“She gallops, she jumps, she stays. She’s like a big gelding. She was great today and we’re lucky to have her. I closed my eyes when she made that mistake at the last but luckily enough she got away with it.”

The Co. Meath-based handler soon registered a 34/1 double with Delta Work’s nose success over stable companion Glenloe in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

Backed into 6/1 from 9/1, the five-year-old son of Network, ridden by Davy Russell, edged a titanic tussle with Glenloe (9/2f), partnered by Barry Geraghty, up the Cheltenham hill to win by a nose, with two and three-quarters of a length further back to Paul Nicholls’ Connetable in third place.

Elliott, registering his fifth victory of the week and 19th overall at The Festival, commented:

“It has been great day and the horses are flying. I think Glenloe was a bit unlucky because he missed the last and, had he jumped it, he probably would have won. To have the first and second in a race like that is unbelievable. I am very lucky with the staff I have along with the owners and the horses.”

Elliott completed a 209/1 treble when The Storyteller’s (5/1 favourite) tasted success in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate over two miles and five furlongs.

Ridden by Davy Russell, registering a 377/1 treble, the seven-year-old son of Shantou veered to his right after the final fence but kept on to score by one and three-quarter lengths from Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Splash Of Ginge (25/1) in second.

Elliott, landing his sixth contest of the week at Prestbury Park, emulating last year’s total, which saw him land The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award at The Festival, was also landing his 20th Cheltenham Festival winner overall.