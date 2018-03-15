“It’s been a brilliant day – I can’t believe it”

Veneer Of Charm’s victory in the Grade 3 Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle gave trainer Gordon Elliott a 468.8/1 Ladies Day treble, taking him to a total of 17 Festival winners.

The 33/1 shot gave winning rider Jack Kennedy a double on the day following the earlier success of Samcro in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

The four-year-old son of Fast Company quickened up smartly after the final flight to score by three lengths from the Nicky Henderson-trained Style De Garde (12/1) in second.

15/2 favourite Nube Negra, trained by Dan Skelton was a length behind in third, with Colin Tizzard’s Padlyourowncanoe (33/1) a further two and three-quarter lengths behind in fourth.

Gordon Elliott had earlier won the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle with Samcro and the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase with Tiger Roll.