Jamie Spencer to ride in World’s Richest Turf Race, The TAB Everest, at Randwick on October 14th

Irish jockey Jamie Spencer has been invited to Australia to ride Brave Smash in the world’s richest turf race, The TAB Everest at Randwick on October 14th.

The former Irish and British champion jockey has accepted the invitation of trainer Darren Weir and the Australian Turf Club to partner the ex-Japanese sprinter.

“The trainer was in touch and asked would he be keen to go over and he obviously was” said Spencer’s agent Niall Hannity.

“He’s been looking at the horse’s recent races and has spoken to the trainer, who obviously has got an exceptional record. It’s a very valuable race and he’s looking forward to taking part in it.”

Spencer’s opportunity came when Damian Lane, who has ridden Brave Smash in all his three starts since being brought in from Japan by syndicate owners Australian Bloodstock, opted to remain in Melbourne for the Caulfield Guineas on the same day – rather than go to Sydney.

Earlier in the season, Aidan O’Brien’s Caravaggio was being touted as a possible runner in the inaugural running of The TAB Everest, but following a number of disappointing runs from the colt in mid-season, it was decided not to take on the trip Down Under.