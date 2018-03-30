Jessica Harrington discusses Torcedor’s chances in Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup on Saturday

Jessica Harrington will be represented by Torcedor in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup on Dubai World Cup night at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

The six year-old son of Fastnet Rock, formerly trained by David Wachman, will contest the competitive turf race over 2 miles.

In his last run at Ascot on 21st October 2017, the Colm O’Donoghue-ridden gelding finished just half a length behind the Aidan O’Brien runner Order Of St George in the Group 2 Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

The video below shows his trainer speaking to the media this morning following track work at Medyan.