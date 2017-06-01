Joseph O’Brien bids for racing history with Rekindling in English Derby on Saturday

A slice of racing history awaits young Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien if Rekindling wins the English Derby at Epsom Start time 4:30pm on Saturday.

Not since Harry Wragg saddled Psidium to victory in 1961 has anyone ridden and trained winners of the most famous flat race in the world.

Wragg was successful three times in the saddle compared to O’Brien’s two wins with Camelot and Australia.

However, having ridden another 28 Group One winners on top of his two in the Epsom Classic, Joseph O’Brien managed to have a fruitful but short career.

With a Group One win already in the bag through Intricately, the next aim is a Classic:

“I’ve never really thought about creating history or anything like that, to be honest. When you train racehorses it’s a 24/7 job, you don’t really get much time to think of things like that. You can’t allow yourself to, really, as you’d put too much pressure on yourself.”

O’Brien’s runner, Rekindling, a current 20-1 chance, finished fourth in the Dante at York on unsuitable ground, and his trainer is of the opinion there is nothing to lose by running in the big race:

“You never know how many times in your career you will have a legitimate Derby horse, you might not get one again. One thing Rekindling has in his favour is experience. That’s what he’s got over those that have only had two or three runs.”