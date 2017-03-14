Latest going news & non-runners for Tuesday at Cheltenham

THE FESTIVAL 2017 CHAMPION Hurdle DAY, TUESDAY, MARCH 14 Early Going News:

The going for day one of The Festival 2017, Champion Day, remains:

GOOD TO SOFT

All race distances are as shown in the racecard.

The forecast for today is for dry conditions, with some sunny spells.

Simon Claisse, Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham, said: “We had a dry night. It was a bit a little bit murky and cloudy this morning. We expect the cloud to rise during the day and hopefully we will have some sunny spells.

“The going on the chase and hurdle courses on the Old Course remains Good to Soft. If the sun comes out and the wind just blows a little bit, it may dry out and we may end up with good in places sometime through the afternoon.”

Non-Runners

2.50pm Ultima Handicap Chase

21 ANTONY (FR) (Self Certificate, Temperature)

4.10pm OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

4 COLIN’S SISTER (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot)