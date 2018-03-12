Leading trainers and owners at the Cheltenham Festival

The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award at The Festival went to Ireland’s Gordon Elliott for the first time in 2017. Elliott sent out six winners across the four days to edge out narrowly Ireland’s champion jumps trainer, Willie Mullins, who also had six successes but one less runner-up.

Mullins is the second most successful trainer of all time at The Festival, with 54 victories, four behind Lambourn-based Nicky Henderson, who enjoyed three wins in 2017. Four trainers gained their first success at The Festival 2017 – Stuart Edmunds, Alan Fleming, Ben Pauling and Nick Williams.

An award for the leading owner at The Festival was instigated in 2017. This award, sponsored by NetJets in 2018, went to Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud with four winners. J P McManus was next with three successes and he broke the 50-winner mark at The Festival. He is the winning-most owner ever at The Festival with 52 victories.