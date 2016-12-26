Leopardstown Christmas Festival – Douvan faces 7 in Paddy Power Cashcard Chase

Willie Mullins star chaser Douvan could face up to seven rivals in the Paddy Power Cashcard Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival on Tuesday.

The six year old, unbeaten in his 11 starts since joining Mullins, made his long awaited return to action when successful in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork on Sunday 11th December.

The Champion Trainer also has the Tingle Creek winner Un De Sceaux, as well as Black Hercules, in the race.

Sizing John, placed behind Douvan on six occasions, is set to make his first appearance since joining Jessica Harrington from Henry de Bromhead. He has been placed behind Douvan on six occasions, including at the last two Cheltenham Festivals.

de Bromhead could saddle Alisier D’Irlande, while Mouse Morris has Mozoltov and Smashing in the face.

Simply Ned, trained by Nicky Richards, is the only British entry remaining in the race.