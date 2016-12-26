Leopardstown Monday starts with mouth watering clash – First race 12:15pm

The first race of a seven race card is off at 12.15 today on the opening day of Leopardstown Christmas festival.

Both Min and Identity Thief will run in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase as they put unbeaten records over fences on the line, making this one of the most eagerly awaited races of the season so far.

Also in store is the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle with ten declared for the race including the Joseph O’Brien-trained Landofhopeandglory who is aiming to extend his own winning sequence to four consecutive wins over hurdles. Opposition for the leading Triumph Hurdle candidate will include the Willie Mullins-trained Bapaume and Gordon Elliott’s Mega Fortune who were both behind Landofhopeandglory last time out and also declared to run is the recent Fairyhouse winner Prospectus for trainer Gavin Cromwell.

Traffic Information:

Gates open at 10.00am each day.

Car: Patrons arriving by car are reminded to arrive early and use Exit 15 on the M50.

Luas: Luas passengers should alight at the Sandyford stop for the complimentary shuttle bus.

Dart: (No DART service today).