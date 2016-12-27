Home / Racing / Racing: Irish Interest / Leopardstown results – Douvan Dominates on Tuesday

Leopardstown results – Douvan Dominates on Tuesday

By
Updated: December 27, 2016
douvan dom

Paddy Power Chase Day has always been a showcase for the sporting fan and today was no exception as 17,783 attended one of the biggest sporting racedays of the year for the Foxrock track.

It was a magnificent day for champion trainer Willie Mullins but title rival Gordon Elliott struck a big blow when taking the most valuable race of the festival, the €190,000 Paddy Power Chase with Noble Endeavour. Elliott had been playing second fiddle to Mullins but Davy Russell helped turn the tide, timing his run to perfection aboard the seven-year-old (6/1), denying Mullins’ hot favourite The Crafty Butcher (11/4fav) by three and a half lengths.

The day commenced with Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins taking the first two races empathically with Meri Devie in the “Only 363 Days Till Christmas’ 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle” at Leopardstown and Bacardys in the Paddy Power ‘Easiest To Use Mobile App’ Maiden Hurdle. 

Douvan was the star attraction in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Cashcard Chase which gave the Mullins-Walsh duo their third win of the day.  The Leopardstown crowd watched with baited breath as the sensational Douvan dispensed his rivals with ease in a remarkable unbeaten run of 12 wins from 12 starts and six Grade 1 races. As the field turned for home, Douvan gave a textbook lesson of magnificent jumping and cruised past long-time leader Alisier D’Ireland to win. Sizing John managed to chase in home second whilst British raider, Nicky Richards’ Simply Ned took third place.

In the Grade 1 €85,000 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle, Saturnas gave Mullins an astonishing four out of four races as he proved too much for Elliott’s Brelade.   Goresbridge trainer Tom Mullins and That’s A Wrap, 3-1 favourite under Ruby Walsh swooped late to land another big prize for the handler, the Paddy Power ‘you beauty’ handicap hurdle,  giving Walsh a four timer.  The day concluded with Mullins, achieving five out of seven races as he dominated the field on Day two of the Christmas festival.

Pat Keogh, CEO Leopardstown commented: “We are delighted that one of the best crowds we’ve seen at Leopardstown got to enjoy some of the best racing this season; we are looking forward to seeing some more great racing tomorrow on Lexus Chase Day as the stars of racing gather to compete in one of the season highlights!”

OFFICIAL FIGURES

Day 2: Paddy Power Chase Day – 27th December 2016

27th December Attendance TOTE Bookmakers
2016 17,783 €717,470 1,072,377
2015 17,431 €770,259 €1,117,441

 

Day 1: Racing Post Day  – 26th December 2016

26th December Attendance TOTE Bookmakers
2016 14,651 €542,279 €645,746
2015 11,844 €480,665 €543,746

 



GOING: YIELDING.

12:15 - Paddy Power “Only 363 Days Till Christmas” 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle

2m, €8,610.00

Meri Devie 11/8F 
Housesofparliament 13/8
Landsman 20/1

NR: Verbosity (IRE)

16 ran Distances: 5l, 7½l, 1¼l
TIME 3m 57.30s (slow by 12.30s)

Jockey: R Walsh
Trainer: W P Mullins

WIN £2.20 PL £1.10, £1.30, £4.50
Ex £4.50
CSF £3.77

12:45 - Paddy Power “Easiest To Use Mobile App” Maiden Hurdle

2m, €8,610.00

Bacardys 4/6F 
Kolumbus 6/1
Art Of Security 11/1

11 ran Distances: 1¾l, 2½l, 2¾l
TIME 4m 2.30s (slow by 17.30s)

Jockey: R Walsh
Trainer: W P Mullins

WIN £1.50 PL £1.02, £1.40, £1.90
Ex £6.60
CSF £6.76

1:20 - Paddy Power Cashcard Chase (Grade 1)

2m1f, €59,000.00

Douvan 1/8F 
Sizing John 10/1
Simply Ned 12/1

5 ran Distances: 8l, 7l, 2l
TIME 4m 2.10s (fast by 3.90s)

Jockey: R Walsh
Trainer: W P Mullins

WIN £1.10 PL £1.02, £2.20
Ex £3.10
CSF £3.36

1:55 - Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)

2m, €50,150.00

Saturnas 9/2 
Brelade 8/1
Sunni May 7/2

NR: Avenir D’Une Vie (FR)

7 ran Distances: 2l, 4¼l, 7½l
TIME 3m 55.40s (slow by 10.40s)

Jockey: Paul Townend
Trainer: W P Mullins

WIN £4.80 PL £2.30, £3.50
Ex £39.40
CSF £39.49

2:30 - Paddy Power “You Beauty” Handicap Hurdle

2m, €16,912.50

That’s A Wrap 3/1F 
Veinard 11/2
After Rain 16/1
Okotoks 33/1

NR: De Name Escapes Me (IRE)

20 ran Distances: ½l, ¾l, ½l
TIME 3m 58.10s (slow by 13.10s)

Jockey: R Walsh
Trainer: Thomas Mullins

WIN £3.80 PL £1.30, £1.70, £4.10, £13.60
Ex £24.40
CSF £21.47
TRICAST £266.77

3:00 - Paddy Power Chase (Handicap) (Grade B)

3m½f, €104,500.00

Noble Endeavor 6/1 
The Crafty Butcher 11/4F
Oscar Knight 14/1
Stellar Notion 25/1

NR: Bonny Kate (IRE), Futuramic(IRE), On The Shannon (IRE)

28 ran Distances: 3½l, 1½l, 2½l
TIME 6m 7.10s (slow by 19.10s)

Jockey: Davy Russell
Trainer: Gordon Elliott

WIN £7.50 PL £1.90, £1.60, £4.10, £7.40
Ex £36.90
CSF £24.52
TRICAST £264.36

3:35 - Paddy Power Games “One For The Road” INH Flat Race

2m4f, €6,765.00

Ballyward 9/10F 
Drumconnor Lad 3/1
Caltex 11/2

NR: Minella Fair (IRE)

9 ran Distances: 16l, ½l, 12l
TIME 5m 9.50s (slow by 35.50s)

Jockey: Mr P W Mullins
Trainer: W P Mullins

Pick Six: 1,944.40. Pool: 100,000.00 – 36 winning units. Tote Aggregates: 2015: 770,259, 2016: 719,166 WIN £1.70 PL £1.10, £1.20, £1.60
Ex £4.60
CSF £3.90
JACKPOT €501.90. Pool: €45,890.60 – 64.00 winning units
PLACEPOT €47.20 Pool: €46,947.68 – 689.49 winning units

