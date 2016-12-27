Leopardstown results – Douvan Dominates on Tuesday

Paddy Power Chase Day has always been a showcase for the sporting fan and today was no exception as 17,783 attended one of the biggest sporting racedays of the year for the Foxrock track.

It was a magnificent day for champion trainer Willie Mullins but title rival Gordon Elliott struck a big blow when taking the most valuable race of the festival, the €190,000 Paddy Power Chase with Noble Endeavour. Elliott had been playing second fiddle to Mullins but Davy Russell helped turn the tide, timing his run to perfection aboard the seven-year-old (6/1), denying Mullins’ hot favourite The Crafty Butcher (11/4fav) by three and a half lengths.

The day commenced with Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins taking the first two races empathically with Meri Devie in the “Only 363 Days Till Christmas’ 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle” at Leopardstown and Bacardys in the Paddy Power ‘Easiest To Use Mobile App’ Maiden Hurdle.

Douvan was the star attraction in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Cashcard Chase which gave the Mullins-Walsh duo their third win of the day. The Leopardstown crowd watched with baited breath as the sensational Douvan dispensed his rivals with ease in a remarkable unbeaten run of 12 wins from 12 starts and six Grade 1 races. As the field turned for home, Douvan gave a textbook lesson of magnificent jumping and cruised past long-time leader Alisier D’Ireland to win. Sizing John managed to chase in home second whilst British raider, Nicky Richards’ Simply Ned took third place.

In the Grade 1 €85,000 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle, Saturnas gave Mullins an astonishing four out of four races as he proved too much for Elliott’s Brelade. Goresbridge trainer Tom Mullins and That’s A Wrap, 3-1 favourite under Ruby Walsh swooped late to land another big prize for the handler, the Paddy Power ‘you beauty’ handicap hurdle, giving Walsh a four timer. The day concluded with Mullins, achieving five out of seven races as he dominated the field on Day two of the Christmas festival.

Pat Keogh, CEO Leopardstown commented: “We are delighted that one of the best crowds we’ve seen at Leopardstown got to enjoy some of the best racing this season; we are looking forward to seeing some more great racing tomorrow on Lexus Chase Day as the stars of racing gather to compete in one of the season highlights!”

OFFICIAL FIGURES

Day 2: Paddy Power Chase Day – 27th December 2016

27th December Attendance TOTE Bookmakers 2016 17,783 €717,470 1,072,377 2015 17,431 €770,259 €1,117,441

Day 1: Racing Post Day – 26th December 2016

26th December Attendance TOTE Bookmakers 2016 14,651 €542,279 €645,746 2015 11,844 €480,665 €543,746

GOING: YIELDING.