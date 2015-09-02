List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2017

We list all the Cheltenham preview nights 2017 happening around Ireland in the run up to the 2017 Cheltenham festival.

We have no previews announced for 2017 yet but below is the list from 2016

2017

NONE ANNOUNCED

2016 list

Monday, 22nd Feb, The Strand Hotel, Limerick – Limerick Racing Club

The Panel are: Davy Russell, Adrian Heskin, Kate Harrington, Enda Bolger, Robbie McNamara, Derek O’Connor, MC Kevin O’Ryan (At The Races). Tickets are €15 and include entry to Limerick Racecourse and a €5 Match Bet.

Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2016 – The Goat, Goatstown, Dublin 4

Tony Martin, David Mullins, Kevin O’Ryan, Andrew McNamara & Paddy Power.

Thursday, 25th Feb 2016 – Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, Co. Kildare

Oli Bell (MC), Ruby Walsh, AP McCoy & Rob Catterson (Paddy Power).

Friday, 26th of Feb 7.30pm, O’Sheas Hotel Tramore

The panel will consist of Shay Barry(Trainer), John “Shark” Hanlon (Trainer), Jonathan Burke (Jockey), Brian O Connell (Jockey), Brian Hayes (Jockey), Johnny Ward (Racing Post),MC Ken Whelan and Andrew Mullally.

Sunday, 28th February, The Golden Ball, Killternan at 8 pm.

Matt chapman Gary O Brien Tony Mullins Gordon Elliot Danny Mullins tickets 15 euro include finger food and 5 euro bet contact 012955643 for details

Monday, 29th February Larry Tompkins Sports Bar Cork

MC Joe Seward 93.1Life FM, Tony Martin Trainer, JJ Burke Stable Jockey to Henry De Bromhead

Tony Mullins (Trainer), Geoff Lester (Legendary UK Racing Journalist).

Tuesday March 1st, Newcastle Community Centre, Co Dublin : St Finians GAA Club & Peamount Utd

Panel: Johnny Ward, Jane Mangan, Tony Mullins, Gavin Lynch, Geoff Lester 8pm Admission: €10 €50 Starsports matched bet for all attendees

Wednesday March 2nd - Venue: O Grady’s Bar, Gort, Co Galway : Beagh GAA Club

Panel: George Mc Donagh, Tony Mullins, Johnny Ward, Derek O Connor, Geoff Lester + Special phone in guests

9pm Admission: €10 €50 Starsports matched bet for all attendees

Wednesday March 2, Venue: Kettles Country House, Rathbeale Road, Swords Doors open: 7pm

Panel: Paul Nicholls, Davy Russell, Mark Winstanley, Gary O’Brien, Andrew McNamara, Brian Flanagan, Barry Orr (Betfair); Denis Kirwan (MC), Entry: E10 (includes free pint), In aid of: Pieta House

Thursday March 3rd - Tierneys Bar, Ballygar, Co Galway - Hosted by: Ballygar Sports Field Group

Panel: Gavin Lynch, Johnny Ward, Kevin Blake, Jane Mangan, Mickey Fogarty, Geoff Lester 9pm Admission: €10

€50 Starsports matched bet for all attendees

Thursday March 3rd – Hayes Bar, Moneygall, Co. Offaly –

Pat Healy MC, Johnny Bourke, David Mullins, Kerry Lee, Tom Hogan, Denis Hogan, Sean McGurk Paddy Power

Thursday March 3rd – Bracken Court Hotel

Gary O’Brien (MC), Shark Hanlon, Tony Martin, Sandra Hughes, Rob Catterson (Paddy Power), Kevin O’Ryan, Andrew Lynch.

Thursday 3rd March ,O’Callaghan Hotel, Mont Clar, Merrion Street Lower, Dublin 2 (Dublin Racing Club)

David Jennings – MC (Racing Post), Barry Connell (Owner), Tony Keenan (Journalist), Nicola McGready (Coral Rep), Andy MacNamara (Jockey), Sean Flanagan (Jockey). €10 (Goes towards Irish injured jockeys fund)10€ free bet for all Coral customers.Raffle on the night.

Friday March 4th : The Gap House, Moate, Co Westmeath Hosted by: Maryland GAA Club

Panel: Leo Powell, Johnny Ward, Tony Mullins, Kevin Blake, Jane Mangan, Geoff Lester + Dan Skelton (phone interview)

9pm Admission: €10 €50 Starsports matched bet for all attendees

Friday 4th March 2016 8pm, Kildare House Hotel

The panel will consist of MC Kevin O’Ryan and Gary O’Brien from Attheraces, Sandra Hughes (Trainer), Jonathan Burke (Jockey), Joseph O’Brien (Jockey) and Pat Brennan (Tote Ireland).

Fri 4th March in Skerries Harps Clubhouse Co.Dublin. 8pm sharp.

In aid of Remember Us Charity. Panel : Andrew Lynch (jockey), Ado McGuinness (trainer), Dermot McLoughlin (trainer) Shane Shortall (jockey), David Coughlan (Daily Star), Paddy Power Rep.

Fri 4th March in The Sunnybank Hotel, Glasnevin

he panel includes Tony Martin, David Casey, Mark Davoren (from pp) and David Jennings (from rp) with Robbie Irwin as MC. It is €10 for entry and you get a free €5 bet from pp with that.

Saturday 5th March 8pm, Greville Arms, Mullingar – Ballinagore GAA Club

David Jennnings MC, Gordon Elliot, Donn McClean, Paudie Hassett and More

Saturday 5th March 8pm, Kielys, DonnyBrook

The panel will consist of MC is Turf Talk Tom Nugent, Harry Derham (Assistant Trainer to Paul Nicholls), Patrick Mullins (Jockey), Kate Harrington (Jockey) and Paul Byrne (Racing Post). Entrance fee is €10 with free plattersPaddy Power offering 10e matched bet, Cheltenham guide & raffle. All money raised goes to Injured jockeys fund.

Monday 7th March 2016 – Ratoath GAA, Ratoath, Co. Meath

Andrew Lynch, Brian Flanagan, Tony Martin & Gavin Coyle (Paddy Power).

Monday the 7th of March - Rochestown Park Hotel

The panel includes jockey Adrian Heskin, trainer Tony Mulins, At The Races pundit Kevin Blake & The Final Furlong Podcast’s Vanessa Binnie Ryle. Tickets are €10 & proceeds go to the 96FM Giving For Living Radiothon raising funds for Cork Cancer Services in the Mercy University Hospital Foundation Cork

Monday 7th of March at 8.00pm - McHughs Drogheda Co. Louth

Noel Meade, Robbie Power, Donn McClean and Tony Keenan are on the panel. Admission is e15 with a e5 match bet for Paddy Power.

Monday 7th March, Westgrove Hotel, Clane, Co. Kildare

Kevin O’Ryan (MC), Panel: Willie McCreery, Sandra Hughes, Mark Walsh, Jonathan Burke, David Mullins, Mike Vince Tickets: €15, inc €10 free bet from Bambury Bookmakers. In aid of Kildare Down Syndrome Speech and Language services

Tuesday 8th March, The Castle Bar Glanmire

MC Kevin O Ryan, Panel Sir AP Mcoy, Jockey Davy Russell, Jockey Paul Townend, Gary O Brien ATR, Paddy Power

Wednesday 9th March 2016 @ 8pm (Sharp),WESTMANSTOWN SPORTS & CONFERENCE CENTRE, DUBLIN 15

PANEL: Jonathan Mullin (MC), Davy Russell, Barry Geraghty, Ruby Walsh, Paul Kealy Racing Post, Paddy Power, Jessica Harrington and conference call with Willie Mullins.INFO: All proceeds in aid of ‘STEMS FOR NIAMH’, Tickets €20.

Wednesday 9th March 2016, Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny

Guest M.C. Kevin O’ Ryan (Attheraces) Panel A.P. McCoy, Paul Townend, Joseph O’ Brien, Henry de Bromhead, Tony Mullins, Paddy Power Entry €20 including €5 free bet with Paddy Power. In aid of The Thomas Hayes Trust.