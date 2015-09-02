Home / Racing / Racing: Irish Interest / List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2017

List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2017

By
Updated: January 13, 2017
Horse Racing - 2015 Cheltenham Festival - St Patrick's Day - Cheltenham Racecourse

We list all the Cheltenham preview nights 2017 happening around Ireland in the run up to the 2017  Cheltenham festival.

We have no previews announced for 2017 yet but below is the list from 2016

2017

NONE ANNOUNCED

2016 list

Monday, 22nd Feb, The Strand Hotel, Limerick – Limerick Racing Club
The Panel are: Davy Russell, Adrian Heskin, Kate Harrington, Enda Bolger, Robbie McNamara, Derek O’Connor, MC Kevin O’Ryan (At The Races). Tickets are €15 and include entry to Limerick Racecourse and a €5 Match Bet.

Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2016 – The Goat, Goatstown, Dublin 4
Tony Martin, David Mullins, Kevin O’Ryan, Andrew McNamara & Paddy Power.

Thursday, 25th Feb 2016 – Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, Co. Kildare 
Oli Bell (MC), Ruby Walsh, AP McCoy & Rob Catterson (Paddy Power).

Friday, 26th of Feb 7.30pm, O’Sheas Hotel Tramore
The panel will consist of Shay Barry(Trainer), John “Shark” Hanlon (Trainer), Jonathan Burke (Jockey), Brian O Connell (Jockey), Brian Hayes (Jockey), Johnny Ward (Racing Post),MC Ken Whelan and Andrew Mullally.

Sunday, 28th February, The Golden Ball, Killternan at 8 pm.
Matt chapman Gary O Brien Tony Mullins Gordon Elliot Danny Mullins tickets 15 euro include finger food and 5 euro bet contact 012955643 for details

Monday, 29th February Larry Tompkins Sports Bar Cork
MC Joe Seward 93.1Life FM, Tony Martin Trainer, JJ Burke Stable Jockey to Henry De Bromhead
Tony Mullins (Trainer), Geoff Lester (Legendary UK Racing Journalist).

Tuesday March 1st,  Newcastle Community Centre, Co Dublin : St Finians GAA Club & Peamount Utd
Panel: Johnny Ward, Jane Mangan, Tony Mullins, Gavin Lynch, Geoff Lester  8pm  Admission: €10  €50 Starsports matched bet for all attendees

Wednesday March 2nd -  Venue: O Grady’s Bar, Gort, Co Galway : Beagh GAA Club
Panel: George Mc Donagh, Tony Mullins, Johnny Ward, Derek O Connor, Geoff Lester + Special phone in guests
9pm  Admission: €10  €50 Starsports matched bet for all attendees

Wednesday March 2, Venue: Kettles Country House, Rathbeale Road, Swords Doors open: 7pm
Panel: Paul Nicholls, Davy Russell, Mark Winstanley, Gary O’Brien, Andrew McNamara, Brian Flanagan, Barry Orr (Betfair); Denis Kirwan (MC), Entry: E10 (includes free pint), In aid of: Pieta House

Thursday March 3rd  - Tierneys Bar, Ballygar, Co Galway -  Hosted by: Ballygar Sports Field Group
Panel: Gavin Lynch, Johnny Ward, Kevin Blake, Jane Mangan, Mickey Fogarty, Geoff Lester  9pm  Admission: €10
€50 Starsports matched bet for all attendees

Thursday March 3rd – Hayes Bar, Moneygall, Co. Offaly –
Pat Healy MC, Johnny Bourke, David Mullins, Kerry Lee, Tom Hogan, Denis Hogan, Sean McGurk Paddy Power

Thursday March 3rd – Bracken Court Hotel 

Gary O’Brien (MC), Shark Hanlon, Tony Martin, Sandra Hughes, Rob Catterson (Paddy Power), Kevin O’Ryan, Andrew Lynch.

Thursday 3rd March ,O’Callaghan Hotel,  Mont Clar, Merrion Street Lower, Dublin 2  (Dublin Racing Club)
David Jennings – MC (Racing Post), Barry Connell (Owner), Tony Keenan (Journalist), Nicola McGready (Coral Rep), Andy MacNamara (Jockey), Sean Flanagan (Jockey). €10 (Goes towards Irish injured jockeys fund)10€ free bet for all Coral customers.Raffle on the night.

 Friday March 4th : The Gap House, Moate, Co Westmeath  Hosted by: Maryland GAA Club
Panel: Leo Powell, Johnny Ward, Tony Mullins, Kevin Blake, Jane Mangan, Geoff Lester + Dan Skelton (phone interview)
9pm  Admission: €10  €50 Starsports matched bet for all attendees

Friday 4th March 2016 8pm, Kildare House Hotel
The panel will consist of MC Kevin O’Ryan and Gary O’Brien from Attheraces, Sandra Hughes (Trainer), Jonathan Burke (Jockey), Joseph O’Brien (Jockey) and Pat Brennan (Tote Ireland).

Fri 4th March in Skerries Harps Clubhouse Co.Dublin. 8pm sharp.
In aid of Remember Us Charity. Panel : Andrew Lynch (jockey),  Ado McGuinness (trainer), Dermot McLoughlin (trainer)  Shane Shortall (jockey), David Coughlan (Daily Star), Paddy Power Rep.

Fri 4th March in The Sunnybank Hotel, Glasnevin
he panel includes Tony Martin, David Casey, Mark Davoren (from pp) and David Jennings (from rp) with Robbie Irwin as MC. It is €10 for entry and you get a free €5 bet from pp with that.

Saturday 5th March 8pm, Greville Arms, Mullingar – Ballinagore GAA Club
David Jennnings MC, Gordon Elliot, Donn McClean, Paudie Hassett and More 

Saturday 5th March 8pm, Kielys, DonnyBrook 
The panel will consist of MC is Turf Talk Tom Nugent, Harry Derham (Assistant Trainer to Paul Nicholls), Patrick Mullins (Jockey), Kate Harrington (Jockey)  and Paul Byrne (Racing Post). Entrance fee is €10 with free plattersPaddy Power offering 10e matched bet, Cheltenham guide & raffle. All money raised goes to Injured jockeys fund.

Monday 7th March 2016 – Ratoath GAA, Ratoath, Co. Meath
Andrew Lynch, Brian Flanagan, Tony Martin & Gavin Coyle (Paddy Power).

Monday the 7th of March - Rochestown Park Hotel 
The panel includes jockey Adrian Heskin, trainer Tony Mulins, At The Races pundit Kevin Blake & The Final Furlong Podcast’s Vanessa Binnie Ryle. Tickets are €10 & proceeds go to the 96FM Giving For Living Radiothon raising funds for Cork Cancer Services in the Mercy University Hospital Foundation Cork

Monday 7th of March at 8.00pm - McHughs Drogheda Co. Louth
Noel Meade, Robbie Power, Donn McClean and Tony Keenan are on the panel. Admission is e15 with a e5 match bet for Paddy Power.

Monday 7th March, Westgrove Hotel, Clane, Co. Kildare
Kevin O’Ryan (MC), Panel: Willie McCreery, Sandra Hughes, Mark Walsh, Jonathan Burke, David Mullins, Mike Vince Tickets: €15, inc €10 free bet from Bambury Bookmakers. In aid of Kildare Down Syndrome Speech and Language services

Tuesday 8th March,  The Castle Bar Glanmire
MC Kevin O Ryan, Panel Sir AP Mcoy, Jockey Davy Russell, Jockey Paul Townend, Gary O Brien ATR, Paddy Power

Wednesday 9th March 2016 @ 8pm (Sharp),WESTMANSTOWN SPORTS & CONFERENCE CENTRE, DUBLIN 15
PANEL: Jonathan Mullin (MC), Davy Russell, Barry Geraghty, Ruby Walsh, Paul Kealy Racing Post, Paddy Power, Jessica Harrington and conference call with Willie Mullins.INFO: All proceeds in aid of ‘STEMS FOR NIAMH’, Tickets €20.

Wednesday 9th March 2016, Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny
Guest M.C. Kevin O’ Ryan (Attheraces) Panel A.P. McCoy, Paul Townend, Joseph O’ Brien, Henry de Bromhead, Tony Mullins, Paddy Power Entry €20 including €5 free bet with Paddy Power. In aid of The Thomas Hayes Trust.
Thursday 10th March, Dtwo Harcourt Street
MC Kevin O’Ryan, Ap McCoy, Paddy Power, Gary O’Brien, Paul Townsend, Davy Russell & Gordon Elliot
20e entrance, raffle in aid of Robbie McNamara
Friday 11th March 2016 , The Walter Raleigh Hotel, Youghal, Co. Cork @ 8pm 
The Panel; Johnny Burke (Leading Jockey), Colman Sweeney (Cheltenham Festival-winning Rider), Tommy Lyons (Irish Examiner Racing Correspondent), John Dineen (Racecourse Bookmaker and Punter) Admission €10. Free €5 matched bet with Paddy Power included.
Friday 11th March – Ryans, Navan, Co. Meath 
David Jennings (MC), David Casey, Noel Meade, Robbie Power, Jonathan Mullin, Rob Catterson (Paddy Power).
Saturday 12th March 2016 - Kiltale GAA Clubhouse, Co. Meath
Panel includes Robbie Power, Gordon Elliott, Jonathon Burke, Paul Nolan & Special Guest Nicky EnglishAdmission: €10

Please contact info@sportsnewsireland.com to ask to be listed.

4 Comments

  1. Robert Ivie

    02/09/2015 at 5:54 am

    Hi,
    How do i go about getting tickets for the preview night on 4th of march in westmanstown?? Any help appreciated.
    Thanks
    Robbie

    Reply

  2. Fergus Healy

    02/15/2015 at 10:06 am

    Westmanstown Sports & Conference Centre

    Date: Wednesday, 4th March 2015

    Panel: Ruby Walsh, Davy Russell, Bryan Cooper, Jonathan Mullin (MC) Racing Post’s Paul Kealy, Paddy Power, and Noel O’Brien (Irish National Hunt Handicapper)

    Raffle: Top Prizes, (including a Trip for two to the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup)

    Proceeds: In aid of Brother Kevin Crowley’s, Bowe Street, Day Care Centre for Homeless People

    Tickets: In association with Paddypower.com are €20 each, which includes a €10 (Match) free bet and Free Finger Food and Racing Post Cheltenham 2015 Publication

    Call: Westmanstown Sports & Conference Centre on (01) 8207888

    Reply

  3. Mark kavanagh

    02/24/2016 at 9:55 pm

    Hi
    Can you tell me if there are still tickets available please.

    Reply

  4. Fergus Healy

    03/03/2016 at 10:37 pm

    Wednesday 9th March 2016 @ 8pm (Sharp)

    VENUE: WESTMANSTOWN SPORTS & CONFERENCE CENTRE, DUBLIN 15

    PANEL: Jonathan Mullin (MC), Davy Russell, Barry Geraghty, Ruby Walsh, Paul Kealy Racing Post, Paddy Power, Jessica Harrington and conference call with Willie Mullins.

    INFO: All proceeds in aid of ‘STEMS FOR NIAMH’, Tickets €20 including
    €10 matched Bet, Racing Post Cheltenham Preview Book, Finger-Food. Fantastic Raffle Prizes Includes, all-expenses paid day trip for two to the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

    To book, call (01) 8207888 (Mon-Fri, 9am – 5pm) Book early to avoid disappointment.

    Reply

