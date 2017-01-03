List of entires accepted for Dubai World Cup Carnival 2017

Meydan Group has released the list of horses accepted for the 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival which gets underway at Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, on Saturday January 5th 2017.

The list features 217 accepted horses from 18 countries with 19 Group 1 winners, 10 Group 2 winners and 25 Group 3 winners among them.

A number of exciting horses are set to make the trip to Dubai’s winter sunshine in January where they will compete for a share of the $10,925,000 prize money across 61 Thoroughbred and four Group Purebred Arabian races held outside Dubai World Cup day.

Irish acceptances include Meydan stalwart, Sole Power, trained to Al Quoz Sprint victory in 2015 by Eddie Lynam, set to be campaigned for a record sixth season in Dubai, will overtake King Jock as the horse to appear at the most Dubai World Cup Carnivals, while the duel code Irish St Leger star, Wicklow Brave, trained by Irish Champion Trainer Willie Mullins has also been accepted.

The Roger Varian-trained Postponed, who won the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold during the Dubai World Cup Carnival in 2016 will head to Dubai in January. His successful time in Dubai ended with a win in the Group 1 Longines Sheema Classic on Dubai World Cup day before returning to Britain and winning the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Cup and the Juddmonte International.

The 2016 Dubai Gold Cup champion, Vazirabad, trained by French handler, Alain De Royer Dupre, will also return to Meydan in 2017. Vazirabad, won the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak in October.

The William Haggas-trained Mutakayyef, third in Canada’s Group 1 Woodbine Mile Stakes last season is set to make the trip while Big Orange, fresh from a visit to Australia where he was tenth in the Melbourne Cup and third in the Group 2 Zipping Classic has been aimed at the Dubai World Cup Carnival by his trainer Michael Bell.

South African trainer, Mike De Kock, the most successful international trainer of the Dubai World Cup Carnival is to be represented by a strong team. These include 2015 UAE Derby winner and 2016 Dubai World Cup runner up, Mubtaahij back at Meydan following a second stint in the US where he was second in the Grade 1 Woodward Stakes.

Familiar faces Ertijaal, Anaerobio and Sanshaawes will be joined by new blood including Investec Dingaans and Grand Parade Cape Guineas winner Noah from Goa, Argentine galloper, Sultaran Dubai and useful filly, Fursa, winner of the Grade 2 SA Nursery in South Africa.

Success Story, the first South Korean runner to contest the Dubai World Cup Carnival recorded a historic third to California Chrome in the 2016 Dubai World Cup winner’s 2,000m prep race and South Korea is back with seven more representatives for the new term.