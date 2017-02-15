Home / Racing / Racing: Irish Interest / List of entries for the Cheltenham Gold Cup & Queen Mother Champion Chase

List of entries for the Cheltenham Gold Cup & Queen Mother Champion Chase

Updated: February 15, 2017
We have the list of possible runners for the six non-novice Grade One championship contests at The Cheltemham Festival whoch include the Gold Cup and Champion Chase.
Timeform, the Halifax-based ratings and content provider, has Thistlecrack (Colin Tizzard) top  of its weight-adjusted ratings on 186 for the feature £575,000 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 17, narrowly ahead of last year’s runner-up Djakadam (Willie Mullins IRE, 185 with Timeform) and stablemate Cue Card (184+).
The 29 Timico Gold Cup confirmations also include Hennessy Gold Cup hero Native River (Colin Tizzard, 178p), G1 Lexus Chaser scorer Outlander (Gordon Elliott IRE, 180) and Sizing John (Jessica Harrington, 179), who relished the step up to three miles in the G1 Irish Gold Cup on February 12.
Besides Outlander, Gordon Elliott and owner Gigginstown House Stud also combine with Don Poli (178), last year’s third, Irish Gold Cup runner-up Empire Of Dirt (178) and Roi Des Francs.
Willie Mullins-trained stars Douvan (193p), unbeaten in 13 starts including twice at The Festival for Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, and Un De Sceaux (183), the 2016 second,head Timeform’s ratings for the two-mile chasing championship, the £350,000 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (20 acceptors) on Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 15.
Unbeaten novice chaser Altior (Nicky Henderson, 178p) has been left in after his dazzling display at Newbury, but is reported more likely to contest the £175,000 G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase on Champion Day, March 14.
Impressive course and distance scorer Fox Norton (Colin Tizzard, 177+), 2014 champion Sire De Grugy(Gary Moore, 177) and locally-trained God’s Own (Tom George, 176), last year’s fourth, remain engaged in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Douvan, Djakadam and Un De Sceaux are also among 34 entries going forward for the £300,000 Ryanair Chase over an extended two and a half miles on St Patrick’s Thursday, March 16.
2015 scorer Uxizandre (Alan King, 178), who returned from almost two years off the track with a good second on Festival Trials Day, is on course for the race along with G1 Irish Gold Cup runner-up Empire Of Dirt (Gordon Elliott IRE, 178), who was an impressive winner in handicap company at The Festival last year.
Leading owner J P McManus holds a strong hand in £400,000 Stan James Champion Hurdle on Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14, with 2014 victor Jezki (Jessica Harrington IRE) and Yanworth (Alan King) heading Timeform’s ratings on 178.
Another McManus-owned contender Buveur D’Air (Nicky Henderson, 176p) is ante-post favourite with most bookmakers after a smooth return to hurdling at Sandown Park on February 4, while stalwart The New One (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 177x) could run in his fourth Stan James Champion Hurdle after finishing fourth (2016), fifth (2015) and third (2014).
Petit Mouchoir (Henry de Bromhead, 175) is among eight Irish-trained confirmations and the Gigginstown House Stud-owned six-year-old is much improved this season following a brace of G1 triumphs at Leopardstown.
McManus is also responsible for Timeform’s top three rated contenders going forward in the £300,000 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle, headed by Unowhatimeanharry (Harry Fry, 180). The nine-year-old has won his last eight races over hurdles including the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and G2 galliardhomes.comCleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The 36 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle confirmations also include last year’s Stan James Champion Hurdle thirdNichols Canyon (Willie Mullins, 174) and French Champion Hurdle scorer Un Temps Pour Tout (David Pipe, 173), a winner over fences at The Festival in 2016.
Willie Mullins has trimmed down his entries for the £110,000 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle to seven (from an initial 15) but the trainer still boasts a formidable hand as he seeks a remarkable ninth consecutive victory in the race.
Six of the seven top 10 mares according to Timeform are trained by Mullins and none are more popular than Vroum Vroum Mag (173) who captured this race impressively last year and has won 13 of her 14 starts since joining Ireland’s champion trainer.
Mullins has also left in exciting novices Airlie Beach (165), Augusta Kate (158p) and Let’s Dance(160p).
Last year’s leading juvenile hurdler Apple’s Jade (Gordon Elliott IRE, 170) defeated Vroum Vroum Mag by a short-head in the G1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December.
The Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup
Grade 1, £575,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm,Cheltenham, Friday, March 17, 2017. Three miles, two and a half furlongs (3m 2f 70y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including March 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 10 would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 5yo 11st 9lb, 6yo+ 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 10, entries revealed January 11 (39 entries), scratchings deadline February 14 (29 remain), £27,500 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage March 11. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10.00am, March 15. Maximum number of runners – 24.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ARCTIC SKIPPER (IRE) 8 L Halley Vincent Halley IRE
BLAKLION 8 S Such & CG Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE) 9 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE
CUE CARD 11 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard
DJAKADAM (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
DON POLI (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
FINE RIGHTLY (IRE) 9 Patricia Duffin Stuart Crawford IRE
IRISH CAVALIER (IRE) 8 A McIver Rebecca Curtis
LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 7 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill
MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill
NATIVE RIVER (IRE) 7 Brocade Racing Colin Tizzard
OUTLANDER (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien
ROAD TO RICHES (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls
SAUSALITO SUNRISE (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs
SIZING JOHN 7 Ann & Alan Potts Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE
SMAD PLACE (FR) 10 Mrs Peter Andrews Alan King
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
TEA FOR TWO 8 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Nick Williams
THEATRE GUIDE (IRE) 10 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard
THISTLECRACK 9 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard
VEZELAY (FR) 8 P Joubert Emmanuel Clayeux FR
VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ZABANA (IRE) 8 Chris Jones Andrew Lynch IRE
 
29 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
14 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ALARY (FR), DON COSSACK (GER), KOTKIKOVA (FR), KYLEMORE LOUGH, MANY CLOUDS (IRE), SHANTOU FLYER (IRE), SILVINIACO CONTI (FR), TAQUIN DU SEUIL (FR), VALSEUR LIDO (FR), WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)        
 
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
186     Thistlecrack
185     Djakadam
184+   Cue Card
180     Outlander
179     Sizing John
178p   Native River
178     Don Poli
178     Empire of Dirt
178     More of That
178x   Champagne West
The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
Grade 1, £350,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Two miles (1m 7f 199y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including March 8 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 8 would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 10, entries revealed January 12 (28 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 14 (20 remain), £17,500 supplementary entry & six-day confirmation stage March 9. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10am, March 13.Maximum number of runners – 24.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ALISIER D’IRLANDE (FR) 7 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE
ALTIOR (IRE) 7 Patricia Pugh Nicky Henderson
DOUVAN (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
FOX NORTON (FR) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
GARDE LA VICTOIRE (FR) 8 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs
GOD’S OWN (IRE) 9 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George
JUST CAMERON 10 Mr & Mrs Paul Chapman Micky Hammond
L’AMI SERGE (IRE) 7 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
SIMPLY NED (IRE) 10 David & Nicky Robinson Nicky Richards
SIR VALENTINO (FR) 8 Doone Hulse Susie Saunders & Lady Cobham Tom George
SIRE DE GRUGY (FR) 11 The Preston Family & Friends Ltd Gary Moore
SIZING GRANITE (IRE) 9 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
SPECIAL TIARA 10 Sally Rowley-Williams Henry de Bromhead IRE
TELL US MORE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
THE GAME CHANGER (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 7 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
UN DE SCEAUX (FR) 9 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE
UXIZANDRE (FR) 9 J P McManus Alan King
VICONTE DU NOYER (FR) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
 
20 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
7 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: 
AR MAD (FR), BLACK HERCULES (IRE), CHAMPAGNE FEVER (IRE), DODGING BULLETS, EASTLAKE (IRE), ROYAL REGATTA (IRE), SIZING JOHNVANITEUX (FR)
 
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
193p   Douvan
183     Un De Sceaux
178p   Altior
178     Uxizandre
177+   Fox Norton
177     Sire de Grugy
176     God’s Own
172     Garde La Victoire
172     Traffic Fluide
171     Sir Valentino
The Ryanair Chase
Grade 1, £300,000 Total Prize Fund. 2.50pm, Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16, 2017, two miles & five furlongs (2m 4f 166y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including March 9 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 10, entries revealed January 12 (48 entries), scratchings deadline February 14 (34 remain), £15,000 supplementary entry stage and six-day confirmation stage March 10. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10.00am, March 14. Maximum number of runners – 24.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ALARY (FR) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
ARCTIC SKIPPER (IRE) 8 L Halley Vincent Halley IRE
ART MAURESQUE (FR) 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
ASO (FR) 7 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
BALLYCASEY (IRE) 10 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
BLACK HERCULES (IRE) 8 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
COLD MARCH (FR) 7 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams
DJAKADAM (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
DOUVAN (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
FOX NORTON (FR) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
GOD’S OWN (IRE) 9 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George
IRISH CAVALIER (IRE) 8 Andrew McIver Rebecca Curtis
JOSSES HILL (IRE) 9 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson
KING’S ODYSSEY (IRE) 8 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
KYLEMORE LOUGH 8 M J McMahon & Denis Gallagher Kerry Lee
OUTLANDER (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ROAD TO RICHES (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls
SIZING GRANITE (IRE) 9 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
SIZING JOHN 7 Ann & Alan Potts Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE
SMAD PLACE (FR) 10 Mrs Peter Andrews Alan King
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
TAQUIN DU SEUIL (FR) 10 Martin Broughton & Friends 1 Jonjo O’Neill
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 7 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
UN DE SCEAUX (FR) 9 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE
UXIZANDRE (FR) 9 J P McManus Alan King
VANITEUX (FR) 8 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson
VEZELAY (FR) 8 P Joubert Emmanuel Clayeux FR
VICONTE DU NOYER (FR) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard
VILLAGE VIC (IRE) 10 Alan Peterson Philip Hobbs
VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
ZABANA (IRE) 8 Chris Jones Andrew Lynch IRE
 
34 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
14 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 14 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: 
AR MAD (FR), BRISTOL DE MAI (FR), CARRAIG MOR (IRE), CHAMPAGNE FEVER (IRE), CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE), CUE CARD, DODGING BULLETS, LONG HOUSE HALL (IRE), MORE OF THAT (IRE), ROYAL REGATTA (IRE), SHANTOU FLYER (IRE), SMASHING (FR), VALSEUR LIDO (FR), VIBRATO VALTAT (FR)
 
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
193p   Douvan
185     Djakadam
183     Un De Sceaux
180     Outlander
179     Sizing John
178     Empire of Dirt
178     Uxizandre
177+   Fox Norton
176     God’s Own
176     Smad Place

The Stan James Champion Hurdle
Grade 1, £400,000 Total Prize Fund. Cheltenham, 3.30pm, Tuesday, March 14, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87yds). For four-year-olds and upwards which are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the senior BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and taking account of races run up to and including March 7 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered (such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 7 would merit a minimum rating of 130 – the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 4yo: 11st 2lb; 5yo+: 11st 10lb; fillies & mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 17, entries revealed January 18 (28 entries). Scratchings deadline February 14 (19 remain), £20,000 supplementary stage & six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration 10.00am, March 12.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
APPLE’S JADE (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BRAIN POWER (IRE) 6 Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson
BUVEUR D’AIR (FR) 6 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CH’TIBELLO (FR) 6 The Can’t Say No Partnership Dan Skelton
CYRUS DARIUS 8 Mr & Mrs G Calder & P M Warren Malcolm Jefferson
DIAKALI (FR) 8 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
FOOTPAD (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
JEZKI (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jessica Harrington IRE
MISTER MIYAGI (IRE) 8 Ben Turner & Jay Tabb Dan Skelton
MOON RACER (IRE) 8 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe
MY TENT OR YOURS (IRE) 10 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
NICHOLS CANYON 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
PETIT MOUCHOIR (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
SCEAU ROYAL (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King
SUPERB STORY (IRE) 6 A Holt, J Robinson, A Taylor & S Miller Dan Skelton
THE NEW ONE (IRE) 9 S Such & C G Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies
VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
WICKLOW BRAVE 8 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
YANWORTH 7 J P McManus Alan King
 
19 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
8 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 9 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: 
ANNIE POWER (IRE), CLONDAW WARRIOR (IRE), CLYNE, FAUGHEEN (IRE), GWAFA (IRE), IVAN GROZNY (FR), IVANOVICH GORBATOV (IRE), L’AMI SERGE (IRE), TOP NOTCH (FR)    
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
178     Jezki
178     Yanworth
177x   The New One
176p   Buveur D’Air
175     Petit Mouchoir
175     Vroum Vroum Mag
174     Nichols Canyon
172     My Tent Or Yours
172     Apple’s Jade
171     Footpad
Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle
Grade 1, £300,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm, Thursday, March 16, 2017, three miles (2m 7f 213yds). For four-year-olds & upwards who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered & after taking account of races run up to & including March 9 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered (such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to & including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 130 – the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 4yo: 11st 1lb; 5yo+: 11st 10lb; fillies & mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 17, entries revealed January 19 (47 entries). Scratchings deadline February 14 (36 remain), £15,000 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage March 10, final declarations 10am, March 14.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
AGRAPART (FR) 6 The Gascoigne Brookes Partnership III Nick Williams
ANTEROS (IRE) 9 K W Bell Sophie Leech
APPLE’S JADE (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 7 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies
BORN SURVIVOR (IRE) 6 Mrs G Widdowson & Mrs R Kelvin-Hughes Dan Skelton
CAMPING GROUND (FR) 7 G L Porter Gary Moore
CLONDAW WARRIOR (IRE) 10 Act D Wagg Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
COLE HARDEN (IRE) 8 Jill Eynon & Robin Eynon Warren Greatrex
DEDIGOUT (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
DE PLOTTING SHED (IRE) 7 Ives/Ashley/Vasey Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE
DIAKALI (FR) 8 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
FOOTPAD (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
HENRI PARRY MORGAN 9 Ednyfed & Elizabeth Morgan Peter Bowen
JEZKI (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jessica Harrington IRE
LIL ROCKERFELLER (USA) 6 Davies Smith Govier & Brown Neil King
MILSEAN (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE
MONKSLAND (IRE) 10 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE
MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill
NICHOLS CANYON 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
OLD GUARD 6 The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle Paul Nicholls
ORDO AB CHAO (IRE) 8 A R W Marsh Alan King
SHANESHILL (IRE) 8 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland
SNOW FALCON (IRE) 7 Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE
SUPASUNDAE 7 Ann & Alan Potts Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE
TAQUIN DU SEUIL (FR) 10 Martin Broughton & Friends 1 Jonjo O’Neill
THE NEW ONE (IRE) 9 S Such & C G Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies
THREE MUSKETEERS (IRE) 7 Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Dan Skelton
UNOWHATIMEANHARRY 9 J P McManus Harry Fry
UN TEMPS POUR TOUT (IRE) 8 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe
VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
WEST APPROACH 7 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard
WHITEOUT (GER) 6 Mrs David Lawlor Willie Mullins IRE
WICKLOW BRAVE 8 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE
YANWORTH 7 J P McManus Alan King
ZARKANDAR (IRE) 10 Potensis Bloodstock Ltd & Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
36 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
16 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 11 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ANNIE POWER (IRE), FAUGHEEN (IRE), IVANOVICH GORBATOV (IRE), KOTKIKOVA (FR), MISTER MIYAGI (IRE), ONE TRACK MIND (IRE), PTIT ZIG (FR), RAWNAQ (IRE), REVE DE SIVOLA (FR), SHANTOU BOB (IRE), THE ROMFORD PELE (IRE)
 
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
180     Unowhatimeanharry
179     Jezki
178     Yanworth
177x   The New One
175     Vroum Vroum Mag
174     Nichols Canyon
173     Un Temps Pour Tout
172     Agrapart
172     Apple’s Jade
171     Footpad
171     Lil Rockerfeller

OLBG Mares’ Hurdle
Grade 1, £110,000 Total Prize Fund. 4.10pm, Tuesday, March 14, two and a half miles (2m 3f 200y). For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: 4yo: 10st 10lb; 5yo+: 11st 5lb. Entries closed January 17, entries revealed January 19 (53 entries). Scratchings deadline February 14 (39 remain), £5,000 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declarations 10am, March 12.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
AIRLIE BEACH (IRE) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp Willie Mullins IRE
APPLE’S JADE (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ASTHURIA (FR) 6 George Creighton Willie Mullins IRE
AUGUSTA KATE 6 The Masters Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
BARRA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BON CHIC (IRE) 8 Bowes Lodge Stables Jimmy Moffatt
BRIERY QUEEN 8 Helen Plumbly & Kathryn Leadbeater Noel Williams
COLIN’S SISTER 6 Caroline Beresford-Wylie Fergal O’Brien
COLLA PIER (IRE) 8 David Peter Dunne David Dunne IRE
DEBDEBDEB 7 The Sea Breeze Partnership Dan Skelton
DESERT QUEEN 9 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry
DUSKY LEGEND 7 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Alan King
GRAPE TREE FLAME 9 F Lloyd Peter Bowen
GROOVEJET 6 Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer
HAPPY DIVA (IRE) 6 Will Roseff Kerry Lee
HIDDEN IDENTITY (IRE) 11 Paul Bowtell Tim Vaughan
INDIAN STREAM 8 Mrs G Davies Neil Mulholland
INTENSE TANGO 6 New Approach Racing Limited Karl Burke
JER’S GIRL (IRE) 5 J P McManus Gavin Cromwell IRE
LATE NIGHT LILY 6 Braybrooke Lodge Partnership Dan Skelton
LET’S DANCE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
LIFEBOAT MONA 7 Axom LV Paul Nicholls
LIMINI (IRE) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
MAGIE DU MA (FR) 4 K Alexander David Pipe
MARIAH’S LEGEND 5 Paul Murphy Amy Murphy
MIDNIGHT JAZZ 7 Mrs A Allen Ben Case
MIDNIGHT TOUR 7 James and Jean Potter Alan King
MISS CRICK 6 David Sewell Alan King
MORELLO ROYALE (IRE) 7 Ann & Tony Gale Colin Tizzard
PASS THE TIME 8 Dajam Ltd Neil Mulholland
ROCK ON THE MOOR (IRE) 9 R Irwin Jessica Harrington IRE
RONS DREAM 7 Tania Stepney Peter Bowen
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
SURTEE DU BERLAIS (IRE) 7 Sue Griffiths Oliver Sherwood
TAHIRA (GER) 7 Carl Hinchy Richard Hobson
THE ORGANIST (IRE) 6 J P McManus Oliver Sherwood
VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
WATER SPRITE (IRE) 6 Five Men Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE
WHITEOUT (GER) 6 Mrs David Lawlor Willie Mullins IRE
39 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
14 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 14 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AL REESHA (IRE), ANNIE POWER (IRE), BENIE DES DIEUX (FR), CAMELIA DE COTTE (FR), CRACK TIEPY (FR), KARALEE (FR), KOTKIKOVA (FR), LISTEN DEAR (IRE), LISTEN TO THE MAN (IRE), PRAVALAGUNA (FR), RENE’S GIRL (IRE), SCREAMING ROSE (IRE), VIKY DU REPONET (FR), VIVE MA FILLE (GER)
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
173     Vroum Vroum Mag
170     Apple’s Jade
165     Airlie Beach
160p   Let’s Dance
158p   Augusta Kate
157p   Shattered Love
157     Whiteout
156+   Limini
156     Morello Royale
155p   Lifeboat Mona

