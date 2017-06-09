List of Irish Sports Podcasts – Final Furlong, Gameon, GAA Hour and many more

List of all the Irish Sports Podcasts, from horse racing to GAA and rugby. There is a great selection

Podcasts are seen as the most distinctive way to consume sports news. Cheap to create as well as a platform for individuals to debate relevant topics and make their opinions known to the public.

Our mission here was to unveil a list of sports podcasts from radio stations, newspapers, websites and betting websites across Ireland.

Thankfully there were some good ones. Here’s what we came up with (our favourites appear first).

National Newspapers

1. The Throw-In

For the best in GAA discussion and analysis every Monday, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó’Sé, Brendan Cummins and John Mullane Independent.ie ’s weekly Championship podcast , The Throw-In, is well worth a listen. No list of the best sports podcasts would be complete without this at the top due to easy it’s going banter and well-informed opinion.

2. Paper Talk

Paper talk is a GAA show sportscast by Irish Examiner. More serious than most the Irish Examiner’s GAA correspondent John Fogarty reflects on the weekend’s championship action with Colm O’Connor every Monday.

National Radio

1. Off The Ball

Off The Ball is one of few sports podcasts that is serious about every sport. Home to the famous Golf Weekly, Crappy Quiz, GAA Friday it is Ireland’s daily sports show on Newstalk FM. Weeknights from 7pm, Saturday & Sunday from 1pm.

2. Now that’s what I call sports

Now that’s what I call sports hosted by Jamie Moore from 9-10 every Sunday morning. does what it says on the tin – your go to for all things GAA, Rugby and Soccer including League of Ireland and exclusive interviews which give it a sense of authenticity which many sports podcasts lack.

3. Gameon Podcast

A pacey, informative, interactive and agenda-setting sports magazine show featuring daily sports news, banter, analysis, interviews, features from the world of sport and broadcasts from the country’s top sporting venues. Monday - Friday from 7 PM with expert analysis from top pundits Hugh Cahill, Alan Cawley, Gary Murphy and Diarmuid Byrne.

Local Radio

1. The Absolute Game

Dublin City FM brings The Absolute Game a show dedicated to Irish football only. The only one of its kind the show is the most comprehensive show on the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland as it covers the Premier and First Division, the Under 19 Division and the Republic of Ireland men’s and women’s senior international soccer teams.

2. Terrace Talk podcast

Radio Kerry has become the voice in the Kingdom when it comes to sport. Terrace Talk podcast brings all the latest news from Gaelic Games, soccer, horse racing, rugby, golf, tennis, motorsport and much more.

3. Square ball

Square Ball on Life Fm is a weekly one hour GAA programme covering local and national GAA related issues. The show differs from every other as it covers both local and national issues and also puts the focus on Ladies Football and Camogie. Airing from 6-7 pm every Tuesdaylisteners are treated to interviews from high profile figures within the GAA.

Websites

1. Second Captains

You guessed it. At number one is Second Captains – Ireland’s most listened to podcast.. It broadcasts two free podcasts on Monday and one subscriber-only podcast every day from Tuesday to Friday. The first show on each day, Second Captains, focuses on all sports, the later show is Second Captains Football.

Earlier in the year charging users €5 a month for a new ‘World Service’ edition. We couldn’t recommend it more. The passion for the sport is in abundance, it is probably, no, definitely the best sports podcast out there.

2. SportsJoe – GAA hour, The Hard Yards

GAA Hour is SportsJoe’s twice weekly Gaelic Football and Hurling podcast presented by Colm Parkinson. The shows feature in-depth discussion about the scandal that has gone on that week within the GAA. Its contributors usually possess a vast knowledge of the game and have been called an “antidote” in comparison to the bland pundits from RTE and Sky Sports.

Another one by SportsJoe is The Hard Yards. It consists of presenter Andy McGeady making a rugger buggers dream with exclusive interviews and going where no rugby pundit has gone before. If rugby is what you’re into and you love Ronan O’Gara – this is certainly for you.

3. Pundit Arena

The 16th Man is a GAA Podcast hosted by Brian Barry and Sean Cremin. The lads discuss everything GAA from Liam Rushe’s socks to Diarmuid Connolly’s ban. Why? Because no matter what the issue or topic is all things GAA matter. It doesnt have the prodcution of the above two but can be worth a listen.

Betting Websites

1. The Final Furlong At The Race presents The Final Furlong. A weekly Horse Racing Show that discusses the big issues in racing and previews the top races across both Ireland and Great Britain. New shows are available to download and stream weekly. Link: https://soundcloud.com/emmet- kennedy

2. Punters Platform

Brought to the public by Independent.ie Punters Platform is host Johnny Ward who is joined in studio weekly by a panel of expert pundits, a team of betting experts and tipsters. If you’re looking for tips coming up to the big games be it soccer, gaelic football or hurling this one is your best bet (no Pun intended).

3. The Padcast

Poker, casino, betting, games. The Padcast by Paddy Power does exactly what it says on the tin – Betting. Banter. And Some Bullsh*t.

Don’t see your podcast here? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll make sure to add you to the list.