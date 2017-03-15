Home / Racing / Racing: Irish Interest / List of JCB Triumph Hurdle runners – Defi Du Seuil remains in for JP McManus

List of JCB Triumph Hurdle runners – Defi Du Seuil remains in for JP McManus

By
Updated: March 15, 2017
jp mcmanus

JP McManus’ ante-post favourite Defi Du Seuil is among 23 horses remaining in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham next Friday following the confirmation stage.

Philip Hobbs’ charge has tasted victory in all his five starts to date and will bid to give his trainer a third success in the four-year-old championship after Made In Japan (2004) and Detroit City (2006).

Alan King has Coeur De Lion and Master Blueyes in contention as he, too, seeks a third win after Penzance (2005) and Katchit (2007).

Gordon Elliott, who struck with Tiger Roll in 2014, has Dinaria Des Obeaux and Mega Fortune.

Other Irish entries include Willie Mullins’ Bapaume and Dandy Mag, Ellmarie Holden’s Ex Patriot and Long Call from Tony Martin’s stable.

Joseph O’Brien, who supervised Ivanovich Gorbatov to land the spoils for his father Aidan 12 months ago, has Landofhopeandglory in his own right now he has taken out a trainer’s licence.

Top English trainer Nicky Henderson has Charli Parcs and Soldier In Action in the race as he bids to add to an incredible tally of six victories.

FORM HORSE AGE WGT
OR		 JOCKEY
TRAINER RTF%		 TS RPR ODDS
161-212 Owner details BAPAUME

33
 4
11-0
147
130 154
211F Owner details CHARLI PARCS

20
 4
11-0
 136 155
31221 Owner details COEUR DE LION

41
 4
11-0
133
 127 142
4221 Owner details DANDY MAG

27
 4
11-0
119 137
5111111 Owner details DEFI DU SEUIL

48
 4
11-0
155
 129 164
6151d Owner details EX PATRIOT

20
 4
11-0
146
 125 151
72P614 Owner details FLYING TIGER

20
 4
11-0
134
98 143
8211 Owner details FORTH BRIDGE

41
 4
11-0
139
 132 144
97612 Owner details I SEE YOU WELL

38
 4
11-0
125
114 134
10402015 Owner details JAZZY

35
 4
11-0
116
 100 117
112235 Owner details KING JULIEN

63 (50F)
 4
11-0
98
 78 106
1232 Owner details LANDIN

21
 4
11-0
117
 100 126
1311123 Owner details LANDOFHOPEANDGLORY

20
 4
11-0
147
130 152
1468012 Owner details LONG CALL

37
 4
11-0
135
111 138
1542211 Owner details MASTER BLUEYES

20
 4
11-0
150
 122 155
16F1331 Owner details MEGA FORTUNE

33
 4
11-0
151
 134 157
17212 Owner details POKER PLAY

62
 4
11-0
133
92 142
1851 Owner details SOLDIER IN ACTION

23
 4
11-0
 113 147
19 Owner details TAYAAR

(93F)
 4
11-0
208212 Owner details DEAUVILLE CRYSTAL

6
 4
10-7
112
 112 127
211-131 Owner details DINARIA DES OBEAUX

20
 4
10-7
139
 133 151
221122 Owner details EVENING HUSH

20
 4
10-7
141
 132 152
2312-152 Owner details MAGIE DU MA

275
 4
10-7
140
154

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>