List of JCB Triumph Hurdle runners – Defi Du Seuil remains in for JP McManus

JP McManus’ ante-post favourite Defi Du Seuil is among 23 horses remaining in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham next Friday following the confirmation stage.

Philip Hobbs’ charge has tasted victory in all his five starts to date and will bid to give his trainer a third success in the four-year-old championship after Made In Japan (2004) and Detroit City (2006).

Alan King has Coeur De Lion and Master Blueyes in contention as he, too, seeks a third win after Penzance (2005) and Katchit (2007).

Gordon Elliott, who struck with Tiger Roll in 2014, has Dinaria Des Obeaux and Mega Fortune.

Other Irish entries include Willie Mullins’ Bapaume and Dandy Mag, Ellmarie Holden’s Ex Patriot and Long Call from Tony Martin’s stable.

Joseph O’Brien, who supervised Ivanovich Gorbatov to land the spoils for his father Aidan 12 months ago, has Landofhopeandglory in his own right now he has taken out a trainer’s licence.

Top English trainer Nicky Henderson has Charli Parcs and Soldier In Action in the race as he bids to add to an incredible tally of six victories.