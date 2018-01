List of possible runners for Cheltenham Ryanair Chase 2018

Last year’s winner Un De Sceaux features among 44 entries for the £350,000 G1 Ryanair Chase (up from £300,000 in 2017), run over the intermediate distance of two miles and five furlongs on the third day of The Festival, St Patrick’s Thursday, March 15.

His trainer Willie Mullins accounts for an amazing 14 of the record 24 Irish-trained entries (previous highest 20 in 2014). Mullins also has Killultagh Vic, Yorkhill and exciting mare Benie Des Dieux among his contenders.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud, yet to win the race though he has had four seconds, is represented by eight entries in total, headed by Road To Respect, successful over the course and distance last season at The Festival, andDisko.

Nicky Henderson has three in-form entries in Top Notch, who has landed two G2 chases in good style already this season, top-class hurdler L’Ami Serge and improving handicapper Gold Present.

G1 Melling Chase victor Fox Norton and past winner Cue Card represent trainer Colin Tizzard and the Malcolm Jefferson-trained pair of Cloudy Dream and Waiting Patiently are also engaged.