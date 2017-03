List of possible runners for the 2017 Cheltenham bumper revealed

The Cheltenham bumper was a race that Irish trainers used to dominate, we have the list of entries of possible runners.

Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Grade 1, £75,000 total prize fund. 5.30pm, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87yds). For four, five and six-year-olds only which have not run under any recognised Rules of Racing, except National Hunt Flat races, Irish National Hunt Flat races or French AQPS races. Horses are not to have run in more than four National Hunt Flat races and, before February 28, must have been placed first, second, third or fourth in such a race. Weights: 4-y-o: 10st 11lb, 5-y-o and 6-y-o: 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed February 28, entries revealed March 1 (36 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 9, final declaration stage 10.00am Tuesday, March 14. Maximum 24 runners.