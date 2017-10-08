List of races left for Aidan O’Brien to get three Group 1’s to set new world record

Aidan O’Brien currently stands on 23 Group/Grade 1 winners for the calendar year, just two short of the world record set by American Bobby Frankel in 2003.

Last weekend, O’Brien won four Group 1 races, two in Britain and two in France, while on Saturday his Roly Poly won the Group 1 Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

A busy few weeks lie ahead for the champion trainer with top level action in Europe, America, Australia and Hong Kong, with enough opportunities for the Ballydoyle trainer to finally break a record he has come so close to in recent years.

Over the next four weeks there are a 11 Group Ones in Europe, two in Canada, a full range of possibilities at the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, three Grade 1 events during the Spring Racing Festival at Flemington’s Melbourne Cup meeting and four additional chances in Hong Kong in December.

The following is a list of remaining Group or Grade 1 races where Aidan O’Brien may have a runner:



Oct 13 Newmarket Fillies Mile.

Oct 14 Newmarket Dubai Dewhurst.

Oct 15 Woodbine Pattison Canadian International.

Oct 15 Woodbine EP Taylor Stakes.

Oct 21 Caulfield Caulfield Cup.

Oct 21 Ascot Qipco Champion Stakes.

Oct 21 Ascot Qipco British Champions Fillies and Mares.

Oct 21 Ascot Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Oct 21 Ascot Qipco British Champions Sprint.

Oct 22 Saint-Cloud Prix Royal-Oak.

Oct 28 Moonee Valley WS Cox Plate.

Oct 28 Doncaster Racing Post Trophy.

Oct 29 Saint-Cloud Criterium De Saint Cloud.

Oct 29 Saint-Cloud Criterium International.

Oct 29 Rome Premio Lydia Tesio.

Nov 1 Munich Grosser Preis Von Bayern.

Nov 3 Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

Nov 3 Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

Nov 3 Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

Nov 3 Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Nov 4 Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Classic.