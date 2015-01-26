List of the 131 confirmations for the 2018 English Derby revealed

List of horses that been given entries for the 2018 English Derby, we also break it down by trainers and preview the top five chances.

Ante-post favourite Saxon Warrior is one of 131 three-year-olds going forward for the 2018 Investec Derby, Britain’s premier Classic and richest race, on the second day of the Investec Derby Festival, Saturday, June 2, at Epsom Downs following the first scratchings’ stage.

The March 6 acceptance stage was the first for the 2018 Investec Derby since 448 were entered as yearlings in December, 2016 and details are unveiled today.

There were 129 left in for the world’s most famous Flat race at this stage last year, while a maximum of 20 runners can line up at 4.30pm on June 2.

The Classic, staged over a mile and a half of the unique Epsom Downs Racecourse, has a total prize fund of at least £1.5 million and is being run for the 239th time.

Wings Of Eagles provided trainer Aidan O’Brien with his sixth success in the Investec Derby last year and Ireland’s champion Flat trainer has 26 entries remaining, all for Coolmore partnerships, the most of any handler.

They include unbeaten G1 Racing Post Trophy hero, the Japanese-bred Saxon Warrior, by Deep Impact out of a Galileo mare, and The Pentagon, a Galileo colt who finished third behind his stable companion at Doncaster.

Saxon Warrior is 4/1 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, with The Pentagon second favourite at 8/1.

Impressive maiden winners and Galileo colts Amedeo Modigliani (14/1), Kenya (20/1) and James Cook (33/1), who is a full-brother to top-class racemare Found, also go forward for Investec Derby glory.

If successful this year, O’Brien would join Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling as the most successful trainer in the Classic, which was first run in 1780.

O’Brien’s son Joseph, who rode two Investec Derby winners Australia (2014) and Camelot (2012) for his father, has six entries still remaining in the 2018 Investec Derby, including Drapers Guild, High Mounte, Stella d’Oro and Subjudice - all owned by his mother Annemarie.

Newmarket trainer John Gosden, victorious with Benny The Dip (1998) and Golden Horn (2015), has the neck Racing Post Trophy runner-up Roaring Lion (12/1), owned by Qatar Racing, and winning debutant Photographer (50/1) among his 11 entries.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby, also based in Newmarket, has nine contenders, headed by highly-regarded G3 Autumn Stakes victor Ghaiyyath (16/1) and French G3 scorer Glorious Journey (33/1), who is unbeaten in two starts.

Saeed bin Suroor, Godolphin’s other main trainer who sent out Lammtarra to Investec Derby success in 1995, has seven three-year-olds going forward, the majority unraced.

Dual Derby winning owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum has three entries, notably unbeaten G3 Tattersalls Stakes victor Elarqam (25/1) – one of four engaged for North Yorkshire-based trainer Mark Johnston.

Another entry for Johnston is Dee Ex Bee (50/1), who gained a wildcard entry by virtue of winning the totepool Conditions Stakes at Epsom Downs in October last year.

The Investec Derby is the only Classic that has eluded Her Majesty The Queen as an owner. Her colours were carried by 1953 runner-up Aureole and Carlton House, who finished third in 2011.

The Queen, a regular attendee at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Investec Derby Day, has two contenders among the acceptors announced today - Elector (33/1), a winner on debut at Ascot, and the unraced Sea The Stars colt Sextant (50/1). Both homebreds are trained by Sir Michael Stoute in Newmarket.

Harry Dunlop is eyeing the Investec Derby for Knight To Behold (40/1). The son of Sea The Stars was narrowly denied on debut in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Race at Newbury, which has produced four Derby winners over the years, before beating subsequent winner Bow Street in a mile maiden at Newmarket in October.

The Lambourn-based trainer revealed: “Knight To Behold is in good form and seems to have wintered really well.

“He is a nice horse and we were pleased to see the Godolphin horse that he beat at Newmarket come out afterwards and win nicely at Kempton.

“Knight To Behold is a horse who I think will stay, as his relatives did.

“We are aiming to start him off in a Derby trial of some description, with a view to going to Epsom if he proves good enough.

“We have said that the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown Park (G3, Friday, April 27) could be a good place to start, although nothing is set in stone yet.

“He will be entered in a few trials and we will see how he is closer to the time.”

Newmarket trainer Roger Varian’s four entries include Yarmouth maiden scorer Willie John (40/1), who was bought out of William Haggas’ yard for 1.9 million guineas at Tattersalls in February and is now owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.

Andre Fabre, victorious with Pour Moi in 2011, accounts for half of the four French-trained entries, with dual scorer Cascadian (25/1) and Dubawi colt Zucchini, both owned by Godolphin.

The remaining French acceptors are Near Gold (Freddy Head FR, 33/1), a good winner on his second start at Chantilly in October, and Study Of Man (Pascal Bary FR), who beat Near Gold when they clashed on debut at Saint-Cloud in September.

There are a total of 41 Irish-trained entries, four more than last year, with Dermot Weld, successful with Harzand in 2016, the best represented apart from the two O’Briens, having six contenders.

There are three other ways for three-year-olds to achieve a 2018 Investec Derby entry – at the £9,000 second entry stage on April 3, at the £85,000 supplementary entry stage on May 28, or by succeeding in the £50,000 Listed Investec Blue Riband Trial at the Investec Spring Meeting, which is staged at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Wednesday, April 25.

The next scratchings deadline for the Investec Derby is on Tuesday, May 22.

Ed Nicholson, Head of Unibet Racing communications & sponsorship said: “Aidan O’Brien’s Saxon Warrior heads Unibet’s Investec Derby market at 4/1, and the master of Ballydoyle has nine of the top 13 in our betting. He is sure to be well represented come the first Saturday in June in his quest to win a seventh Investec Derby”

Investec Derby – latest prices from Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival:

4/1 Saxon Warrior; 8/1 The Pentagon; 12/1 Roaring Lion; 14/1 Amedeo Modigliani; 16/1 Ghaiyyath; 20/1 Gustav Klimt, Kenya; 25/1 Cascadian, Delano Roosevelt, Elarqam, Flag of Honour, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Kew Gardens, Nelson; 33/1 Alternative Fact, Brundtland, Elector, Family Tree, Gardens of Babylon, Glorious Journey, House Edge, James Cook, Marechal Ney, Masar, Near Gold, Showroom; 40/1 Bombyx, Hazapour, Knight To Behold, My Lord And Master, Rostropovich, Willie John; 50/1 Being There, Dee Ex Bee, Latrobe, Occupy, Photographer, Sextant, Shareef Star, The Revenant, Thrave, Wadilsafa, Wafy; 66/1 Corelli, First Eleven, Loyal Promise, Perfect Illusion, Sevenna Star, Stephensons Rocket, The King, Wax And Wane; 100/1 Bond Street, Christopher Robin, Theobald

Five of the best





Saxon Warrior (JPN)

b c Deep Impact (JPN) – Maybe (IRE) (Galileo (IRE))

Born: January 26, 2015

Breeder: Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt

Owner: Derrick Smith

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien IRE

Form: 111-

*Ante-post favourite for the Investec Derby following a battling neck victory over Roaring Lion in the mile G1 Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster in October.

*Unbeaten in three starts, having also captured the G2 Beresford Stakes at Naas in September.

*His dam Maybe was Cartier’s Champion Two-Year-Old Filly in 2011.

*Would be first Japanese-bred winner if successful.

Ghaiyyath (IRE)

b c Dubawi (IRE) – Nightime (IRE) (Galileo (IRE))

Born: April 19, 2015

Breeder: Springbank Way Stud

Owner: Godolphin

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Form: 311-

*Highly-regarded colt who ended 2017 with a decisive victory in the G3 Autumn Stakes over a mile at Newmarket in October.

*Half-brother to US G1 scorer Zhukova and cost €1.1 million as a foal at Goffs in November, 2015.

*His dam Nightime won the G1 Irish 1000 Guineas in 2006.

Elarqam

b c Frankel (GB) – Attraction (GB) (Efisio (GB))

Born: February 23, 2015

Breeder: Floors Farming

Owner: Hamdan Al Maktoum

Trainer: Mark Johnston

Form: 11-

*Knocked down for 1.6 million guineas at book one of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2016.

*Two wins from two starts in 2017 and pulled away nicely to land the G3 Tattersalls Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket in September.

*Eighth foal out of Attraction, who won five G1 races over a mile including two mile Classics.

Elector

b c Dansili (GB) – Enticement (GB) (Montjeu (IRE))

Born: February 4, 2015

Breeder: The Queen

Owner: The Queen

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Form: 1-

*Stayed on strongly to win a seven-furlong maiden by half a length at Ascot in September, his only start.

*Homebred by Her Majesty, The Queen.

*Dam won two Listed races.

Glorious Journey

b c Dubawi (IRE) – Fallen For You (GB) (Dansili (GB))

Born: February 9, 2015

Breeder: Normandie Stud Ltd

Owner: HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Form: 11-

*Owned by Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter Sheikha Al Jalila and carried the family’s famous maroon and white silks when successful in the G3 Prix La Rochette at Saint-Cloud, France, in September.

*Second foal of G1 winner Fallen For You and was the joint top lot at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2016 when selling for 2.6 million guineas.

The Investec Derby

Group 1, £1,500,000 total prize fund. Epsom Downs, Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1m 4f 6y. For three-year-old colts (9st) and fillies (8st 11lb). Horses will only be eligible to run provided they have attained a BHA rating of 80 or higher. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including May 27 merit a provisional assessment of 80 or more. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed December 6, 2016 (448 entries), first scratchings deadline March 6 (131 remain), second entries deadline April 3, second scratchings deadline May 22, five-day confirmations & £85,000 supplementary stage May 28, final declarations May 31. Maximum field 20 runners plus 2 reserves.

Horse Owner Trainer AL EMARAT (IRE) Ahmad Abdulla Al Shaikh Kevin Ryan AL MUFFRIH (IRE) Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas ALTERNATIVE FACT The Alternative Lot Ed Dunlop AMEDEO MODIGLIANI (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE ASTROMACHIA John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett BALIYAD (IRE) HH Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE BEING THERE (FR) Godolphin Charlie Appleby BOMBYX Anthony & Victoria Pakenham James Fanshawe BOND STREET (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE BRUNDTLAND (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby CACOPHONOUS Clive Washbourn David Menuisier CALIBURN (IRE) M M Stables Hugo Palmer CARADOC (IRE) P K Siu Ed Walker CASCADIAN Godolphin Andre Fabre FR CENTROID Khalid Abdullah Dermot Weld IRE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE COGITAL John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett COMMONWEALTH (IRE) Sir Peter Vela Martyn Meade CONCLUSION (JPN) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE COOLONGOLOOK S Stuckey Luca Cumani CORELLI (USA) George Strawbridge John Gosden CORGI M Hughes & M Kerr-Dineen Hughie Morrison CRIMSON MYSTERY (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE CROSSED BATON Khalid Abdullah John Gosden CYPRESS CREEK (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE DALILEO (IRE) Hussain Alabbas Lootah Mark Johnston DEE EX BEE Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston DELANO ROOSEVELT (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE DEYAARNA (USA) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DISCOVER DUBAI (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DOWNDRAFT (IRE) R O’Gara/Mrs M V Magnier/Mrs P Shanahan Joseph O’Brien IRE DRAPERS GUILD Annemarie O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE DREAM WARRIOR Godolphin Charlie Appleby DRESS COAT Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DUBHE Godolphin Charlie Appleby DUKHAN Al Shaqab Racing Hugo Palmer EBADALI (IRE) HH Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE ELARQAM Hamdan Al Maktoum Mark Johnston ELECTOR The Queen Sir Michael Stoute FAMILY TREE Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE FIRST ELEVEN Khalid Abdullah John Gosden FLAG OF HONOUR (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE FREETOWN (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE FULL MOON (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE GARDENS OF BABYLON (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE GHAIYYATH (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby GHOSTWATCH (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby GIUSEPPE GARIBALDI (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE GLENCADAM MASTER Angus Dundee Distillers Plc John Gosden GLOBAL GIANT Dr Johnny Hon Ed Dunlop GLORIOUS JOURNEY HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing Charlie Appleby GUSTAV KLIMT (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE HASANABAD (IRE) HH Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE HAZAPOUR (IRE) HH Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE HAZARFAN Mohammed Jaber Ed Dunlop HIGH MOUNTE (IRE) Annemarie O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE HOUSE EDGE Edward J Ware Michael Bell HOWMAN (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian HUNTING HORN (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE IN DEMAND (IRE) The Yes Men Charlie Fellowes ISPOLINI Godolphin Charlie Appleby JAMES COOK (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE JETSTREAM (IRE) R A Scarborough & Sue Magnier Charles Hills KENYA (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE KEW GARDENS (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE KING AND EMPIRE (IRE) Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding KNIGHT TO BEHOLD (IRE) L Neil Jones Harry Dunlop LATROBE (IRE) Lloyd J Williams Joseph O’Brien IRE LAUGHING STRANGER (USA) Susan Roy & N M Watts Jeremy Noseda LOVEISILI Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian LOYAL PROMISE (IRE) Sun Bloodstock SARL 1 Martyn Meade LUCIUS TIBERIUS (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE MADRID (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MARECHAL NEY Anthony Oppenheimer John Gosden MASAR (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby MASTER OF THE MOON Abdulla Al Mansoori Ismail Mohammed MILITARY LAW Qatar Racing Limited John Gosden MONOXIDE Canning Downs Stud Martyn Meade MOON OF BARODA Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer Charles Hills MOUNT ARARAT (IRE) Hubert Strecker & Elaine Burke Karl Burke MSAYYAN (IRE) Al Shaqab Racing John Gosden MUZAAWEL Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor MY LORD AND MASTER (IRE) T Bridge William Haggas NATIONAL SECURITY (IRE) Godolphin Jim Bolger IRE NEAR GOLD Ecurie Jean-Louis Bouchard Freddy Head FR NELSON (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE OCCUPY (USA) Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-David Weir Ralph Beckett OSTILIO Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Simon Crisford PERFECT ILLUSION Mr & Mrs R Gorell/N Botica & Partner Andrew Balding PHOTOGRAPHER Denford Stud John Gosden PREPARE FOR BATTLE (USA) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE PRIZERING (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor PROSCHEMA (IRE) Empire State Racing Partnership Tom Dascombe RASHDAN (FR) Al Shaqab Racing Hugo Palmer RECORDMAN Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor REGAL DIRECTOR (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Simon Crisford ROARING LION (USA) Qatar Racing Limited John Gosden ROSTROPOVICH (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SARIM (IRE) Al Shaqab Racing Jamie Osborne SAXON WARRIOR (JPN) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SEAT OF POWER (IRE) Orbis Bloodstock (UK) Limited David Simcock SEVENNA STAR (IRE) Gestut Ammerland John Gosden SEXTANT The Queen Sir Michael Stoute SHAREEF STAR Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute SHARJA SILK Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian SHARP SUITED Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Simon Crisford SHOWROOM (FR) Highclere T’bred Racing- Nick Skelton Mark Johnston SILVER QUARTZ Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd Hugo Palmer SIR EREC (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SOVEREIGN DUKE (GER) One Too Many Partners Henry Candy STELLA D’ORO (USA) Annemarie O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE STEPHENSONS ROCKET (IRE) Bjorn Nielsen Ed Walker STUDY OF MAN (IRE) Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Pascal Bary FR SUBJUDICE (IRE) Annemarie O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE SURYA Lady Bamford John Gosden TENEDOS V I Araci Hugo Palmer THE KING (IRE) Mill House LLC Jessica Harrington IRE THEOBALD (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE THE PENTAGON (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE THE REVENANT Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd Hugo Palmer THRAVE Thomas Barr Henry Candy THUNDERHOOVES Kilco (International) Ltd John Ryan VOYAGER BLUE Mr & Mrs I H Bendelow Jamie Osborne WADILSAFA Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows WAFY (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills WAJAAHA (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WAX AND WANE Tim Dykes Karl Burke WILLIE JOHN Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian YOUNG RASCAL (FR) Bernard Kantor William Haggas ZABRISKIE (IRE) Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Aidan O’Brien IRE ZUCCHINI Godolphin Andre Fabre FR

131 entries remain following March 6 scratchings deadline

41 Irish-trained

4 French-trained

Breakdown of Investec Derby entries by trainer

26 entries

Aidan O’Brien IRE (previous Investec Derby winners – 2001 Galileo, 2002 High Chaparral, 2012 Camelot, 2013 Ruler Of The World, 2014 Australia, 2017 Wings Of Eagles)

Amedeo Modigliani, Bond Street, Christopher Robin, Conclusion, Cypress Creek, Delano Roosevelt, Family Tree, Flag of Honour, Freetown, Full Moon, Gardens of Babylon, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Gustav Klimt, Hunting Horn, James Cook, Kenya, Kew Gardens, Lucius Tiberius, Madrid, Nelson, Prepare For Battle, Rostropovich, Saxon Warrior, Sir Erec, The Pentagon, Zabriskie

11 entries

John Gosden (1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn)

Corelli, Crossed Baton, First Eleven, Glencadam Master, Marechal Ney, Military Law, Msayyan, Photographer, Roaring Lion, Sevenna Star, Surya

9 entries

Charlie Appleby

Being There, Brundtland, Dream Warrior, Dubhe, Ghaiyyath, Ghostwatch, Glorious Journey, Ispolini, Masar

7 entries

Saeed bin Suroor (1995 Lammtarra)

Deyaarna, Discover Dubai, Dress Coat, Muzaawel, Prizering, Recordman, Wajaaha

6 entries

Joseph O’Brien IRE

Downdraft, Drapers Guild, High Mounte, Latrobe, Stella d’Oro, Subjudice

Hugo Palmer

Caliburn, Dukhan, Rashdan, Silver Quartz, Tenedos, The Revenant

Dermot Weld IRE (2016 Harzand)

Baliyad, Centroid, Crimson Mystery, Ebadali, Hasanabad, Hazapour

4 entries

Mark Johnston

Dalileo, Dee Ex Bee, Elarqam, Showroom

Roger Varian

Howman, Loveisili, Sharja Silk, Willie John

3 entries

Simon Crisford

Ostilio, Regal Director, Sharp Suited

Ed Dunlop

Alternative Fact, Global Giant, Harzafan

William Haggas (1996 Shaamit)

Al Muffrih, My Lord And Master, Young Rascal

Charlie Hills

Jetstream, Moon Of Baroda, Wafy

Martyn Meade

Commonwealth, Loyal Promise, Monoxide

Sir Michael Stoute (1981 Shergar, 1986 Shahrastani, 2003 Kris Kin, 2004 North Light, 2010 Workforce)

Elector, Sextant, Shareef Star

2 entries

Andrew Balding

King And Empire, Perfect Illusion

Jim Bolger IRE (2008 New Approach)

National Security, Theobald

Karl Burke

Mount Ararat, Wax And Wane

Henry Candy

Sovereign Duke, Thrave

Andre Fabre FR (2011 Pour Moi)

Cascadian, Zucchini

Jamie Osborne

Sarim, Voyager Bleu

Amanda Perrett

Astromachia, Cogital

Ed Walker

Caradoc, Stephensons Rocket

1 entry

Pascal Bary FR

Study Of Man

Ralph Beckett

Occupy

Michael Bell (2005 Motivator)

House Edge

Owen Burrows

Wadilsafa

Luca Cumani (1998 High-Rise)

Coolongolook

Tom Dascombe

Proschema

Harry Dunlop

Knight To Behold

James Fanshawe

Bombyx

Charlie Fellowes

In Demand

Jessica Harrington IRE

The King

Freddy Head FR

Near Gold

David Menuisier

Cacophonous

Ismail Mohammed

Master Of The Moon

Hughie Morrison

Corgi

Jeremy Noseda

Laughing Stranger

John Ryan

Thunderhooves

Kevin Ryan

Al Emarat

David Simcock

Seat Of Power