Matron Stakes & Irish Derby rated best races in the world in their respective categories

Two Irish Group 1 races have been rated as the best in the world in their categories in the 2017 Irish, European and World Thoroughbred Rankings.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby has been rated as the leading three-year-old race in the world and the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes is ranked as the world’s best fillies and mares’ race.

At The Curragh last July, Capri gave trainer Aidan O’Brien his 12th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, edging out the John Gosden-trained Cracksman which went on to win the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York, the Qatar Prix Niel at Chantilly and the Group 1 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, while in third place was the Epsom Derby winner Wings Of Eagles.

Capri completed a notable Classic double when adding the Doncaster St Leger. Those in behind included Rekindling, who was to become the first three-year-old since 1941 to win the Melbourne Cup, when successful for Joseph O’Brien in November.

The Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes, one of the highlights of the opening day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown in September, produced a race to remember with two top-class Ballydoyle fillies fighting out the finish, with only a head separating Hydrangea and Winter. The end of year ratings sees the race declared the best fillies and mares’ race in the world.

A remarkably consistent filly, Hydrangea rounded off her season with a decisive success in the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot. Winter was the leading contributor to Aidan O’Brien’s record haul of Group/Grade 1 success in 2017 with four Group 1 wins. The form of the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes was further strengthened when the third-placed Persuasive ended her year with victory in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.