McManus-owned Yanworth may contest Betfred Hurdle at Sandown en route to Cheltenham

Yanworth is set to have his prep run for the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle in the Betfred ‘Follow Us On Twitter’ Contenders Hurdle at Sandown on February 4.

The Alan King-trained seven year old showed he is a worthy candidate for the two-mile showpiece when winning the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton despite the venue not being his ideal track.

King wants to give the JP McManus-owned gelding another outing before aiming him at Cheltenham:

“He’ll go to Sandown for the Contenders (Hurdle) and we’ll take it from there,” the trainer told At The Races.

“He’s a horse that’s taken time to mature and he’s never been beaten over two miles.

I think Cheltenham will suit him better than Kempton, with a bit more emphasis on stamina. He’s very much in the mix and we’re lucky to have him.”

King stated that Yanworth’s future could lie over fences, adding: “I think he’ll end up chasing sooner rather than later. I think he’ll love a fence when the time comes.”