‘Mr. Cheltenham Festival’ – Nicky Henderson’s training record at the Cotswolds

Nicky Henderson is the most successful trainer of all time at the Cheltenham Festival, with 58 victories, which include a record six winners in each of the Unibet Champion Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle & Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase. He gained three winners at The Festival last year, and is four ahead of Ireland’s champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins, who has had 54 wins at The Festival.

Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (6): 1985, 1986 & 1987 See You Then; 2009 Punjabi, 2010 Binocular; 2017 Buveur D’Air.

JCB Triumph Hurdle (6): 1985 First Bout; 1987 Alone Success; 1999 Katarino; 2009 Zaynar; 2010 Soldatino; 2015 Peace And Co.

Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (6): 1991 Remittance Man; 1993 Travado; 2000 Tiutchev; 2012 Sprinter Sacre; 2013 Simonsig; 2017 Altior,

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (4): 1992 Remittance Man; 2012 Finian’s Rainbow; 2013 & 2016 Sprinter Sacre.

Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (4): 1985 & 1986 The Tsarevich; 2005 Liberthine; 2006 Non So.

Cathcart Chase (4): 1990 Brown Windsor; 1994 Raymylette; 1999 & 2000 Stormyfairweather.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (3): 1986 River Ceiriog; 1992 Flown; 2016 Altior.

RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (3): 2005 Trabolgan; 2012 Bobs Worth; 2017 Might Bite.

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (3): 1990 Master Bob; 2002 The Bushkeeper; 2005 Juveigneur.

Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup (2): 2011 Long Run; 2013 Bobs Worth.

Ryanair Chase (2): 2006 Fondmort; 2012 Riverside Theatre.

Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle (2): 1989 Rustle; 2000 Bacchanal.

Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (2): 2006 Greenhope; 2012 Bellvano.

Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (2): 1993 Thumbs Up; 1997 Barna Boy.

Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2): 2010 Spirit River; 2014 Whisper.

Ultima Handicap Chase (1): 2000 Marlborough.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle (1): 2009 Andytown.

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (1): 2011 Bobs Worth.

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1): 2012 Simonsig.

Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (1): 2012 Une Artiste.

Close Brothers Novices’’ Handicap Chase (1): 2013 Rajdhani Express.

Pertemps Network Final Handicap Chase (1): 2015 Call The Cops.