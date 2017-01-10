Mullins Aims for Five in a Row in Sky Bet Feature at Punchestown

Willie Mullins holds a strong hand in Saturday’s Grade 2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown as he looks to continue his winning sequence in the race to five in a row.

Ireland’s champion trainer has won the race in previous years with high class types such as Vautour, Douvan and current leading novice chaser Min and Mullins is responsible for five of the 15 entries for the two mile contest.

Unbeaten hurdlers Bunk Off Early, Cadmium, Crack Mome, Pravalaguna and the impressive Navan winner Cilaos Emery form the Mullins team forSaturday’s feature race at Punchestown.

Local trainer Ted Walsh may be represented by Navan debut winner Any Second Now and the highly rated Peace News and Shattered Love spearhead the potential Gigginstown House Stud challenge in the race.

Cheltenham Festival winner Mall Dini is among the entries for theSportinglife.com Beginners Chase for trainer Pat Kelly alongside Willie Mullins’ Grade 3 winning hurdler Bachasson.

The prestigious Connollys Red Mills Amateur National for the Conyngham Cup also takes place at Punchestown on Saturday and has attracted an entry from the Donald McCain stable with Subtle Grey possibly making the journey across the Irish Sea for what is sure to be a very hotly contested renewal.

The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle is the feature of a seven race card at the home of Irish jump racing this Saturday 14th January. Action gets underway 12.25 with admission just €12 or €8 for seniors and students.

2017 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice H’dle (Grade 2)

1 Any Second Now (TMWalsh)

2 Barra (FR) (GElliott)

3 Bunk Off Early (WPMullins)

4 Cadmium (FR) (WPMullins)

5 Calino D’airy (FR) (Hde Bromhead)

6 Cilaos Emery (FR) (WPMullins)

7 Coquine D’aunou (FR) (NMeade)

8 Crack Mome (FR) (WPMullins)

9 Dr Mikey (Ms.MFlynn)

10 Gunnery Sergeant (NMeade)

11 Hardline (GElliott)

12 Peace News (GER) (Hde Bromhead)

13 Pravalaguna (FR) (WPMullins)

14 Runfordave (GElliott)

15 Shattered Love (GElliott)