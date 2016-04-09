National Treasure – Who will scoop the big prize?

The Aintree Grand National is always a hugely popular highlight of the racing calendar, with a likely field of 40 runners chasing the biggest financial prize in the National Hunt game.

The race is set over a marathon distance in equine terms of around four-and-a-half miles, with thirty of the most testing obstacles providing the stiffest test in jump racing.

Rule The World, trained by veteran Irish handler Mouse Morris, claimed the 2016 renewal for the powerful Gigginstown House Stud operation at odds of 33/1. Current ante-post lists are offering a minimum of 16/1 the field currently, so there is plenty of value around – the only problem is finding the winner! In this article, we will look at some of the more interesting potential runners in the hope – perhaps rather than expectation – of picking the successful horse come early April.

Regular participant

A standing dish for the Aintree showpiece is Many Clouds – and once again, the Oliver Sherwood trained gelding is at the head of the early betting. Winner of the race back in 2015, Many Clouds ran with great credit last year but an error five fences from home put paid to his chances. Now a 10 year-old, time is against the popular son of Cloudings, but you can almost guarantee a good run for your ante-post wager.

Gaining experience

Kim Bailey’s The Last Samuri ran with great credit to finish in second place last year behind Rule The World – and with that experience banked, the highly talented nine year-old could potentially go that extra step this time around. Currently trading at a top price of 20/1, The Last Samuri has already had another spin around the Grand National fences with a third placed finish in the Becher Chase back in December – and should definitely be worthy of each-way consideration at least.

In form

A horse with some of the best form from this season’s staying chase races is David Pipe’s Vieux Lion Rouge, who justified favouritism in the Becher Chase – and now looks certain to take on the National fences once again in April. Pipe’s charge was another who took part in the Aintree marathon last year and put that to great use before the festive period by chasing down Highland Lodge. Provided that the handicapper doesn’t take a too harsh view when the National weights are announced, then the 25/1 currently available could look tempting.

Irish angle

As you would expect, there are several prominent horses from over the Irish Sea challenging at the head of the Grand National betting – with Gigginstown offering three in Don Poli, Empire of Dirt and Rogue Angel. High-profile owner JP McManus also has his options with the likes of Carlingford Lough, Gallant Oscar and Minella Rocco. However, one that catches the eye is the Gordon Elliot trained, Ucello Conti at 33/1. The nine year-old owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede has also garnered plenty of Aintree experience, by finishing sixth in last year’s National, and fourth in the most recent Becher. The negative is that Ucello Conti has not won a race for over two years, but is likely to be given a handy weight reversal in comparison to several of his main rivals.

Lively outsider

No article of this nature should be without a ‘stab in the dark’ at a longshot – so here goes! Peter Bowen’s Henri Parry Morgan can be taken at the best industry price of 66/1. Admittedly, the recent form doesn’t instil confidence with three incompletions in his last four starts, however, a three length defeat to Native River – albeit over regulation fences – on his only appearance at the Liverpool track could be deemed as arguably the best performance in the nine year-old’s career. Provided the jumping issues can be ironed out, Henri Parry Morgan could well offer some value at big odds.